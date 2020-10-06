The Hellsgate Fire Department has a new chief coming on and for the first time, they will work part time.
Morey Morris, an Arizona native, will take over at the end of October when Chief John Wisner retires after 30-plus years with the district.
Morris has also spent his career working for fire departments in Arizona.
He grew up in Pima, a small town in Graham County where his father volunteered for the local fire department.
As a child, he would wait for his father to return every time he went on a fire call.
“He would go to fires at 2 a.m. and then he would come home and tell us stories,” he said. “So the interest was always there.”
When he was old enough, starting around 1976, Morris volunteered for the community’s fire department as well.
He moved to the Valley and started working for Apache Junction Fire in 1985.
He then spent three years with Chandler Fire and then 27 years with Phoenix Fire, retiring as a captain.
When he retired from Phoenix Fire, he joined the Gila River Fire Department south of Phoenix. He has served as a civilian division chief for the last eight years.
When he saw Hellsgate post that it was looking for a part-time chief, Morris applied because he has always wanted to work in the mountains.
He has a second home in Heber-Overgaard.
This isn’t the first time Morris has applied to work for Hellsgate. He applied for the deputy chief position and was offered the job, but had to turn it down as it required him to move to Star Valley.
As a part-time chief, Morris does not have to live in Hellsgate’s district. He plans to spend several days a week and the rest of the time at his home in Heber or the Valley.
Morris said he will be focused on Hellsgate’s budget, the reserve program, radio communication, staffing and working with other fire agencies to solidify automatic aid agreements when he takes over.
His contract is for three years. He will be sworn in Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!