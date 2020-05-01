After studying several options, a committee believes the best person to manage the Hellsgate Fire Department when Chief John Wisner retires this fall isn’t a person at all.
No, the committee believes having the district under the management of the Payson Fire Department is the best solution.
Matt Highstreet, chair of Hellsgate’s chief services committee, told the Hellsgate Fire Board recently that it just doesn’t make fiscal sense to hire a new chief.
Wisner is retiring in October after serving as chief since 2017.
He has worked for Hellsgate for the past 27 years and took over when the last chief took a job in another state. When Wisner took over, the fire board knew they only had him for a brief time with his retirement date predetermined.
In February, the fire board formed a committee to explore replacements. The committee tested two options: hire a part-time chief or secure an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Payson for chief services.
“This decision is one of the most important and difficult decisions any fire district board will ever make,” Highstreet wrote. “It’s a decision that impacts the lives of so many people. Needless to say, we have an awesome responsibility on our hands; one that should not be taken lightly.”
Hire a part-time chief
While a full-time chief has headed up Hellsgate for as long as anyone can remember, the committee and board ruled out hiring a new chief, at least full-time, when Wisner retires.
Why?
It “… is not financially responsible or realistic,” Highstreet said. “As a result, we agree that hiring a part-time chief is our best option given the poor forecast for future assessed values and other district incomes.”
For years the district has struggled to stay afloat, relying on grants to cover staffing costs and revenue from sending firefighters to help fight wildfires. But those revenue sources are unreliable. So, from a cost perspective, cutting the cost of chief services in half holds appeal for the district.
However, the committee found once they studied how much a part-time chief would need to do, it was unrealistic. Highstreet said it would be nearly impossible to find someone willingly to work part-time for the salary they could offer and the tasks required.
So they switched their focus to Payson.
Contract with Payson
While the details with Payson are still being hashed out, the basic idea is that Payson Fire would assign a battalion chief to oversee Hellsgate.
Wisner said they would make it easier to blend the two departments.
Highstreet believes it is a feasible and beneficial arrangement.
He said the committee is working with Wisner, Hellsgate’s contract attorney Nick Cornelius, Payson Fire Chief David Staub and Payson’s town attorney and manager, on a contract.
Initial plans call for Hellsgate paying Payson $75,000 for chief services starting Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021. There would be a 2.5% increase each year for the next two years. After three years, then we would renegotiate, Wisner said.
“We still have work left to do, but we are confident that we can make this work for all the parties involved,” Highstreet said.
The committee should have a contract for the fire board to review at the next board meeting. The Hellsgate board will have to approve it along with the Payson Town Council.
Fire officials say the option should result in better service for both communities and result in lower overall operating costs.
“Working together as one, we can accomplish great things for our customers whom we all serve in various capacities,” he said.
