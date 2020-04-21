Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner went to extraordinary effort to get a grant submitted earlier this year. Luckily, it paid off.
The 100 Club of Arizona selected the Hellsgate Fire District to receive their safety enhancement stipend award. The district will use $7,500 from the 100 Club to purchase vehicle stabilization equipment for two fire engines.
Firefighters use this equipment to stabilize vehicles involved in accidents that rest in a dangerous or awkward position, Wisner said.
“By stabilizing the vehicles, firefighters can safely work to rescue victims without the danger of being crushed by the vehicle,” he said. “Our firefighters have enough to worry about at vehicle collisions without the worry of having themselves or the victims being crushed.”
Recognizing the need to have this equipment on all Hellsgate fire engines, Wisner requested the award earlier this year. As the deadline approached, Wisner said internet service went down in Star Valley. He went to a Payson Fire Department station to work on the application, but service went down. He drove to the Valley and stopped at another fire station and used their computer to print the application. He then delivered it to the 100 Club offices, slipping it under their door, as they had closed because of the coronavirus.
The 100 Club of Arizona created the Safety Enhancement Stipend (SES) program in 2004. The SES program allows agencies to get equipment and training that is otherwise unavailable through other funding.
Wisner expects to purchase the new equipment and have it in place by early summer; in time for the normal increase in highway traffic and visitors.
For more information about the 100 Club of Arizona and how you can support first responders, visit https://www.100club.org/.
