Like Rocky, the Hellsgate Fire Department keeps getting up and coming back for more hits from the Payson Town Council.
The most recent came on May 5, when the council voted down a proposal for Payson to provide a battalion chief to serve as Hellsgate’s chief.
The proposal would have split the cost of the position between Hellsgate and Payson. Hellsgate would have contributed $75,000 to the new chief’s salary and Payson would have chipped in $68,043 for the first year.
The Payson council’s vote turned on Councilor Steve Smith’s opposition.
“This agreement to pay for another town is a bit problematic,” he said, especially given the town’s potential financial problems.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub supported the proposal, saying that he and Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner already provide backup for one another. The proposal would create “economy of scale,” more effectively mingling the two operations.
Moreover, the two fire departments now respond together to major incidents in either jurisdiction. Sharing a chief ensures the two departments continue to share resources and provide backup.
But the council mostly viewed the proposal as a Payson subsidy of Hellsgate and so rejected it — as they rejected an earlier plan to merge the two departments.
Hellsgate struggles with a revenue problem. The fire department’s income from property taxes and grants doesn’t cover a chief and a full staff.
In comparison, Payson pays for its fire department with sales tax revenue.
In some ways, Payson created Hellsgate’s financial woes.
Before Payson built its third station off of Tyler Parkway, Hellsgate had a hefty yearly contract with the town to provide fire and paramedic services — mostly to the gated, country club communities on the border between Payson and Star Valley. Hellsgate’s loss of the revenue compounded by property tax declines during the recession brought both departments to the negotiation table, mostly because Payson needs Hellsgate.
Without Hellsgate’s staff and equipment, Payson cannot safely fight a structural fire. Losing Hellsgate would decrease Payson’s ability to respond to major problems within its own borders.
The two fire departments have negotiated various ways to combine efforts for years, especially since 2017 when Wisner stepped in to serve as chief until his retirement this October.
Last year, the two fire departments proposed a joint power authority (JPA) between Payson, Hellsgate and Houston-Mesa. The departments spent thousands of dollars on consultants and hours of their own time to work out how the two departments could merge.
The JPA would have created a new entity, with its own fire board made up of members from each district. The chiefs looked to the other JPAs in the state for inspiration.
And that’s where it got sticky. The other JPAs in the state receive funding solely from property taxes. The Payson/Hellsgate JPA would have mingled property tax funding with sales tax funding.
If Payson and Hellsgate had opted for the JPA option, it would have been the first of its kind in the state.
That proved too much for the Payson council. It voted against the JPA last May, “because it is a bad deal for Payson,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey.
His comments echoed those of all the councilors.
After voting down the recent proposal, Smith suggested, “Perhaps we do just like what we do with Houston-Mesa — we offer them a service contract.”
Payson has had a service contract with the Houston-Mesa fire district for more than five years. The reserve firefighters work for the town, but the equipment causes issues. Which entity should repair it? Which entity owns it? Houston-Mesa still receives property taxes for its fire department, so keeps a fire board.
Morrissey directed town staff to “reexamine the proposal,” so the council could “come back with a counter proposal.”
