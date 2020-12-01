The impact of COVID-19 continues to ripple through the Rim Country, as well as the rest of the county, state, nation and world.
Businesses and residents alike have suffered from the economic meltdown related to COVID-19.
Those struggling to pay rent or utility bills may find help from Gila County’s Community Action Program staff in Payson.
“And that’s not new — for decades prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Community Action staff have been there for low-income residents of Rim Country, with services including rent and utility assistance, provisions for the homeless, and making helpful connections to other state or federal resources and programs that can assist when you’re in a bind,” said Malissa Buzan, Gila County’s director of the CAP program.
The CAP Payson office recently moved to 514 S. Beeline Highway. Appointments are required in advance for in-person visits. Reach staff with an email to Dorine dprine@gilacountyaz.gov, or Elsa ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov. For those without internet access, during weekday business hours call Community Action staff in Payson, at 928-474-7192 to ask about your eligibility for programs such as Low Income Home Energy Assistance, which can assist with:
• Cooling or heating bills — gas or electric
• Utility deposit payments
• Emergency utility assistance — to avoid disconnection
• Utility assistance paid to your landlord, if the utility bill is part of your rent
• Home Energy Assistance Fund Program
• Crisis-related loss of income
• Unanticipated expenses
• Health and safety reasons
Community Action staff want to help
Clients need to complete a simple two-page application, that can be downloaded and printed ahead of time from the website at gilacountyaz.gov (from the main page choose ‘Offices & Departments,’ then click ‘Community Services’ and then ‘Community Action Program.’
Save time and avoid a visit in person; speed-up your application, and print a copy of the two-page prescreening form, which must be printed, filled-out, and delivered by fax, mail, or delivered in person.
For those without internet access or a computer, call Community Action staff at 928-474-7192 to request they mail you a copy of the rent or utility assistance application.
Preventing utility shut-offs
Arizona Public Service is halting power shutoffs through the end of the year and waiving late fees.
Tempe-based Crisis Network’s Resource Liaison Danielle Fischer issued a statewide update about preventing utility shut-offs, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, various cities and companies suspended utility shut-offs in an effort to help struggling residents. Now, as shut-offs are beginning to resume, residents are being encouraged to seek financial assistance or work with their utility company to develop a payment plan if they are unable to pay their bills.
“Contact your utility company as soon as possible if you anticipate being unable to pay your bill for any reason. Your utility company will walk you through available assistance options such as setting up a payment plan, applying to one of their programs, or applying for aid through a local agency.”
APS electric assistance
APS is halting power shutoffs through the end of the year and waiving late fees. APS also offers Crisis Bill Assistance, in partnership with local agency partners, to qualified customers who can receive assistance to help with current or past-due APS bills.
Visit the APS website, call the CAP office, or call 2-1-1 to find your local agency. Project SHARE is for qualified customers facing severe financial hardship — they can receive up to $300 a year in emergency energy bill assistance through APS’s SHARE program in partnership with The Salvation Army. Visit the APS website or call 2-1-1 to find your local Salvation Army office. Customer Support Fund: customers can receive a $100 credit if they are two months past due on their bill and have an unexpected loss of income, higher medical or child care expenses due to COVID-19. The fund is available through APS advisers by calling 602-371-7171.
If your utility company is unable to provide an option that works for you, contact a nonprofit agency, CAP, or city program that offers utility assistance. Visit the 211 Arizona website or call 2-1-1 to get connected with your local utility assistance program.
