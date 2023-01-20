Tired of hearing about the Silver Tsunami – seniors not eating or losing housing due to inflation and their fixed income?
Have a heart for kids who couch surf after aging out of foster care?
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 9:15 am
Tired of hearing about the Silver Tsunami – seniors not eating or losing housing due to inflation and their fixed income?
Have a heart for kids who couch surf after aging out of foster care?
Like to find a solution for the mentally ill living in the forest?
Consider volunteering to help count the homeless in Rim Country from Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Monday, Jan. 30 during the nationwide Point in Time count survey.
PIT count survey takers ask unsheltered individuals where they stayed the night of Jan. 24.
“We are shooting for Jan. 25 to be our big survey evening,” said Allison Torres with the Gila County Community Services Department, Community Action Plan office.
Volunteers who wish to help collect survey data must go through a brief training and sign a confidentiality statement, said Torres. Volunteers are welcome to reach out to her at 928-425-7631 or email her at atorres@gilacountyaz.gov for more information.
The data collected goes to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD then uses the data to bring new resources to communities that participate. These resources allow communities to build a safety net for those who fall through the cracks due to illness, family tragedy, or the loss of a job.
“The ultimate goal, of course, is ending homelessness,” said Torres.
On Jan. 25, both northern and southern Gila County will launch kick-off dinners for PIT volunteers and the homeless.
In Payson, New Directions – The Warming Center, 601 AZ-260 will host a survey session from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Dinner will be served to all, and showers available for those interested. New Directions – The Warming Center will continue the surveys each evening until Jan. 30 during the same hours.
The Warming Center serves dinner seven days a week for the community from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. New Directions has coats, hats, gloves, shoes, blankets, and sundries available to those who need them.
Homelessness is on the rise. A recent survey found that Phoenix has had the highest rise in homelessness in the country. The need to address the problem is urgent.
Torres hopes anyone interested in contributing to a longer-term solution will consider attending the monthly Homeless Task Force meetings, held via Zoom at 10 a.m., the fourth Thursday of each month.
Due to the PIT count, the January meeting will be held at 10 a.m., Jan. 19.
“This will allow for discussion and training in preparation for the surveys to be completed next week,” said Torres.
To volunteer for the Point in Time homeless count, please call or email Allison Torres at Gila County’s Community Services Department, 928-425-7631, atorres@gilacountyaz.gov.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!