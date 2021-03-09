Gila County seeks to create an after action report that reflects how businesses faired during the pandemic to guide its business assistance efforts.
“Part of any event is the recovery phase,” said Josh Beck, head of the county’s pandemic response. This survey seems to be the first of its kind.
The county has an online survey available for businesses to understand how profits and practices were affected by shutdowns and other pandemic mitigation efforts. The county hopes to identify frustrations such as the challenge of staffing in a rural market. Once the Health and Emergency Management Department collects the data, it will present its findings on what went well and where to improve.
“This will help us form our way forward,” said Beck.
As cases plummet in the county and country, other states have already flung open the doors and return to business as usual.
Beck said officials in public health caution against this approach, especially with new, more easily passed strains of the virus hitting the U.S.
Beck explained how the new viruses increase cases. When infected with the original virus, research indicates one person spreads the virus to two or three people. The new strains seem to have upped the number of people infected to six.
“You are doubling the efficiency of the disease,” said Beck of the rate of spread.
Public health officials have concerns that if not enough people get vaccinated, the country will not achieve herd immunity. In effect, the new strains could increase cases again.
On top of that concern, it’s uncertain whether the vaccine keeps people from passing the virus on to others or whether the vaccine will protect against infection by the new strains.
But creating a response requires information.
“This program is meant to create a communication channel through which local businesses can share their experiences with Gila County for the purpose of guiding the county in its ongoing mitigation and recovery efforts,” said Seth Preus, a consultant managing the business survey.
Once a business fills out the survey, Preus interviews those businesses to dig deeper into their own unique circumstances.
“We’d like to identify common frustrations (e.g., staffing in a rural market) and other pain points as well as document recurring themes regarding how businesses have faced these obstacles,” said Preus.
The survey asks how much sick time did staff take during the pandemic; how have restrictions hurt business; how have the business challenges affected home/personal life; how long can the business survive the pandemic restrictions; what financial support they need; and what types of business disruption have local businesses faced.
As far as Preus and Beck know, no other county has initiated such an effort.
Preus expressed frustration at the challenge to get business owners to fill out the survey.
He also needs a more diverse range of businesses.
“Most of the interviews I’ve had so far have been with businesses that are doing better after the pandemic,” he said. “I knew that would be the case with some, but you’d think a pandemic was the greatest thing to ever happen to Gila County at this point.”
More responses will provide a more balanced view of the situation, said Preus.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FQ2JJL3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!