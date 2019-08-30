To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Dutch are matching photos of American soldiers with their graves.
A Gila County resident who fought in World War II is buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the small Dutch town of Margraten.
The grave of Silvestre P. Castro is marked with a white marble cross. Castro, a private, served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Castro’s cross is among 8,000 at the cemetery, one of 26 overseas military cemeteries managed by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
Since 2015, the Dutch have led an effort to pair a photo of soldiers with their grave.
Volunteers have collected more than 6,500 photos of soldiers, but photographs of 3,400 soldiers are still missing, including that of Castro. He is the only soldier from Gila County listed on the online Faces to Find database. Visit www.degezichtenvanmargraten.nl to see an interactive map of soldiers who do not yet have a photo.
Organizers are asking anyone with a photograph of a soldier buried at the Margraten cemetery, who is listed in the database, to submit it.
Submit photographs, and any other information at https://www.degezichtenvanmargraten.nl.
Information will also be stored in the foundation’s Fields of Honor database. In this database, information can be found about the soldiers who have been buried in or memorialized at the American War Cemeteries in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Only submit photos that are in your own possession or for which you have gained permission from the original source if you do not own the photo.
Email photographs to info@degezichtenvanmargraten.nl
or through the mail to:
Fields of Honor Foundation
Stekkenberg 20b
6561 XJ Groesbeek
The Netherlands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!