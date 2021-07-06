No one ever thinks about what wait staff will do when their restaurant closes due to an evacuation.
In Pine, the Dahling family and their friends did just that.
Jessie and Michael Dahling own and operate Old County Inn, the Pinewood Tavern and Pine Provisions (formerly Pine Deli).
Friends of theirs from the Valley threw fundraisers to help the couple support their employees during the fire closures caused by the Backbone Fire.
But Jessie said the family’s restaurants were “blessed to be able to be open when others have not,” so they decided to re-gift the donated money to all hourly restaurant employees who are in need throughout Pine and Strawberry.
“(The) total donation will be $7,550,” said Jessie and will go to the Pine-Strawberry GoFundMe account set up by their friend Katie Parks.
“Many, many thanks to Joey at Westside Concepts and Jimmy at Mi Familia and all of the generous patrons who turned out to support our restaurant family,” wrote Jessie. “We are absolutely blown away and could not be more grateful for your thoughtfulness.”
So far, Parks has raised $11,625 to help restaurant employees who work in the area.
To help out, please go to gofundme.com.
Contact the reporter at
