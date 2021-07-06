Michael Dahling with Joe Lucidi and another friend

Jim Escobar, owner of Mi Familia; Michael Dahling, owner of Old County Inn, Pinewood Tavern & Pine Provisions; and Joey Lucidi, owner of Westside Concepts celebrate the success of fundraising programs for area restaurant employees. Fundraisers to help restaurant wait staff who lost wages due to business closures during the Backbone Fire were held at Mi Familia in Phoenix and Cantina Gueros (part of Westside Concepts) in Lake Pleasant. Employees of the Dahling businesses decided to re-gift the donations to other restaurant employees from the area that need it more.

 Jessie Dahling

No one ever thinks about what wait staff will do when their restaurant closes due to an evacuation.

In Pine, the Dahling family and their friends did just that.

Jessie and Michael Dahling own and operate Old County Inn, the Pinewood Tavern and Pine Provisions (formerly Pine Deli).

Friends of theirs from the Valley threw fundraisers to help the couple support their employees during the fire closures caused by the Backbone Fire.

But Jessie said the family’s restaurants were “blessed to be able to be open when others have not,” so they decided to re-gift the donated money to all hourly restaurant employees who are in need throughout Pine and Strawberry.

“(The) total donation will be $7,550,” said Jessie and will go to the Pine-Strawberry GoFundMe account set up by their friend Katie Parks.

“Many, many thanks to Joey at Westside Concepts and Jimmy at Mi Familia and all of the generous patrons who turned out to support our restaurant family,” wrote Jessie. “We are absolutely blown away and could not be more grateful for your thoughtfulness.”

So far, Parks has raised $11,625 to help restaurant employees who work in the area.

To help out, please go to gofundme.com.

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.