Chris Higgins has served on the Payson Town Council for eight years — now he’s asking voters to choose him as mayor to lead the council as the town grows.
Higgins has a long history in Payson. He raised children in a blended family with his wife, Maria. The two owned and operated Scoops Ice Cream and Espresso, while Chris also worked for the KMOG radio station. He later started the KRIM radio station that runs to this day.
He wants to put his experience on and off the council toward the mayor’s position.
Sometimes that means being willing to make unpopular votes or partnerships.
It means looking into the future and taking concrete steps toward the town’s goals, after deciding what the most attainable goals should be.
Higgins’ primary concern about incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey is that he has opposed things that cost the town in dollars and relationships.
Higgins says he doesn’t trust Morrissey’s “putting all the eggs in one basket” approach to finding funding for projects. Morrissey tells the public he will not consider new taxes. The mayor regularly praises Senator Kyrsten Sinema and her office for finding federal funding for Payson projects. Higgins is opposed to turning to the federal government to solve all the town’s needs.
“If you have one tap root and if that root gets severed ... or you have a lot of rot, you lose the plant,” he said.
Higgins believes the town’s strength lies in its relationships with local organizations. He used the example of the Adventure Where We Live campaign to explain.
The town created the campaign during mayor Craig Swartwood’s tenure. Community members came together to sketch out a logo to go with the slogan. The town then partnered with businesses to create various online campaigns to create a buzz about Payson.
The campaign caught the attention of the governor’s office for its creativity and effectiveness, garnering Payson an award for tourism.
Since launching the Adventure Where We Live campaign in 2019, businesses have seen an uptick in foot traffic.
“Take the Payson Farmers Market,” said Higgins. “2020 was their biggest year, then 2021 was bigger. Now this year they’ve blown away what they’ve done before.
Higgins has noticed people come and stay in Payson since the Adventure Where We Live campaign started. He cited the increasing number of Airbnbs/short-term rentals and people purchasing homes as an example that Payson is “already a little bit of a destination.”
But the town has limits as to how it can help.
The town can zone, improve, and maintain streets and parks, host events, manage the permit and licensing departments effectively, provide public safety, take new taxes to vote, and spend the millions of dollars it receives in sales taxes in ways to keep Payson vibrant and inviting to give residents a quality of life.
But a recent legal decision has limited what the town can do for organizations. In the past, the town would support nonprofits by waiving preparation fees. Now, the town must receive some sort of compensation for the services it provides. This change disrupted many relationships between the town and local organizations.
When the vote split over how to solve the issue, Higgins voted to follow the advice of the contract town attorney and interpreted the decision conservatively so the town would avoid a lawsuit. Since then, the town and organizations have negotiated many ways the town can continue to support the organizations, while still following the law.
But Higgins’ commitment to the best interest of the town didn’t always result in the best outcome for the town.
He supported giving voters the choice of sun-setting a .12% sales tax or keeping it to pay for public safety needs. The council majority at the time, which included current mayor Morrissey, voted it down. Higgins noted if that had passed, the town’s police and fire departments would receive $750,000 a year.
Another vote Higgins lost was to not abruptly remove the town-appointed Rim Country Educational Alliance board members from the board. The council majority again voted against Higgins and the other minority members.
The RCEA board members then sued, claiming Payson had violated their civil rights. A judge agreed, and the town had to pay $76,000 in legal fees.
One potentially unpopular vote in 2008 boosted the town’s sales tax by .88%. The vote may have cost Swartwood his seat but also helped the town recover from the 2008 recession. Since then, the town has funded a contingency account as well as capital improvement funds and started to focus on park and street upgrades.
As the town grows, Higgins says the council will need partnerships more than ever with all the projects on the books. Already in process are an improved American Gulch and Main Street, an upgraded Event Center, an evacuation route, a pool and community center, parks, trails, and business recruitment and retention. The town simply doesn’t have the millions needed to execute all the projects on its list.
“If there are opportunities for partnerships, we have to be open to that,” said Higgins.
He cited the potential partnership the town could have with the MHA Foundation to build a community and indoor aquatic center.
“It makes the community more attractive for businesses that want to relocate or start up here ... (but) we don’t have the funds for that,” he said. “I will make sure the pool will be built.”
Higgins isn’t afraid of seeking a bond to pay for projects on the books.
“In discussions with Troy (Smith, town manager) and looking at how other communities fund projects, (bonds) are how smaller communities get things done.”
After almost a decade of service, Higgins hopes to continue his role as a leader on the council to guide the town through its continuing improvements through partnerships.
“That is the strength of our community, not excluding or pushing people away but finding a way to work together,” said Higgins.
