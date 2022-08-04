Chris Higgins mayor candidate headshot

Chris Higgins, Payson vice mayor and candidate for mayor will face Tom Morrissey, current mayor and candidate in a runoff race in November. 

Payson incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey will face off in a November runoff with current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins — who fell just short of enough votes to win the mayor’s seat outright.

The four candidates for mayor split up the votes enough that no single candidate gathered the 2,573 votes needed to decisively win, according to Town Clerk Tracie Bailey, who manages the town’s elections.

