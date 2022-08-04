Payson incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey will face off in a November runoff with current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins — who fell just short of enough votes to win the mayor’s seat outright.
The four candidates for mayor split up the votes enough that no single candidate gathered the 2,573 votes needed to decisively win, according to Town Clerk Tracie Bailey, who manages the town’s elections.
On Wednesday, the county elections department reported that 2,580 ballots countywide had not yet been counted, which means it’s unlikely the final count will change the outcome for the council races. Bailey said the county probably won’t have a final count until next week — which includes a few hundred Payson council and mayoral race ballots.
The formula to determine whether the town needs a runoff depends on how many voted in a particular race. By Wednesday, the total votes cast in the Payson mayor’s race came to 5,145.
“It’s the legislature’s formula,” said Bailey to explain the numbers. The formula takes the total number of ballots cast for the Payson mayor race, divides it by the number of positions (in the mayor’s race, it was one) and then divides that number by two.
Here, the winning candidate in the mayor’s race would need 2,573 votes to avoid a runoff. Higgins came in first with 1,604 votes, with Morrissey behind by just 95 votes.
Retired businessman Doug Laird received about 1,000 votes. He ran on a slate with current council member Jim Ferris and retired businessman Steve Otto — who both lost on the council side of the ballot.
Jeremy Ruff, local businessman and father of school-aged children who stressed the need for workforce housing and building a community attractive to working-class families, placed just behind Laird.
Higgins said he felt “humbled and very honored to have received so much support from Payson voters.”
“I feel that I have been able to earn people’s votes over the years, not buy them. This is reflected in the campaign finance reports,” he said.
The voters’ support has spurred him to prepare for the long months of campaigning before the November election.
“It inspires me even more to want to serve as mayor of this great community that I love,” he said.
Higgins, a longtime Payson businessman and co-owner of the KRIM radio station, sees the vote for the Payson council races as a mandate for positive change.
“I’m very excited to see Brett (Flaherty) and Tina (McAllister Smith) get elected. They will be a wonderful addition to the council and will both do an amazing job,” said Higgins.
He has a list of priorities ready to go: continue Firewising Payson and the surrounding areas, establish workforce housing, build a pool/recreation center, complete upgrades to the Payson Event Center, strengthen Payson’s economic development, tourism and chamber relationships, support public safety, continue the Green Valley Parkway extension and “work with EAC (Eastern Arizona College) to bring their trade programs to Payson.”
Newcomers Flaherty and McAllister Smith won their races. They have been broadly supportive of policies of the current council majority — including exploring a partnership with the MHA Foundation to operate Granite Dells Park and perhaps build a new community and swim center.
Incumbent Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian also won re-election. She was loosely aligned with the slate led by Ferris, but not formally linked in their campaign.
Morrissey, a former U.S. Marshal and Republican state party chair, interprets the election results as “the majority of the voters have cast their ballots for a slate composed of candidates who seem to be in line with the majority already seated on the town council.”
The day before the primary, Morrissey sent out an email that laid out his argument for a third term.
“Our town is not what it used to be. We continue to grow, and our citizens want more services, infrastructure, and sophistication,” he wrote. “Payson is evolving, and our Town Government must adapt and focus on the most pressing needs of our community.”
Morrissey identified seven priorities he hopes to complete or accomplish in a third term. That includes forest thinning, a west side evacuation route, homeless assistance, school security, workforce housing and first-home buyer assistance, a community and swim center and a vocational or trade school.
“As you can see, we still have work to do,” he wrote. “The job is not done. I renew my promise to prioritize my efforts to find and implement solutions to these needs. I ask for your vote to re-elect me as your mayor so that together we can keep Payson moving forward!”
