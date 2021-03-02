Every month, Payson Town Manager Troy Smith puts out a report highlighting various activities among the town departments. Here are a few from this month’s report, published Feb. 25.
• Payson Police Department
The PPD has an updated website. There are now links to request records, register a dog, become a volunteer, see annual reports, apply for a special event permit and hire an off-duty officer.
The Payson Police Department has opened its lobby to accommodate fingerprinting. Schedule an appointment online at http://www.paysonaz.gov/Departments/police/pd-index.html. Requests must be scheduled 24 hours in advance and are done on an appointment-only basis. Digital prints: In order to register for a clearance card, you must first apply to DPS via the public services portal at https://psp.azdps.gov/. After submitting and paying for your application, you will receive a reference number to register for fingerprinting on the Gemalto website. There will be an $8.25 transaction charge paid to Gemalto after registering. Ink prints: Are $5 for one card and $3 for each additional card. Cash or card accepted. All conceal carry, federal firearms license and dispensary clearance cards must be ink printed.
Officers have received body cameras and are in the process of completing training.
• Parks, Recreation and Tourism
The temporary brush collection site at the Payson Event Center was open through February and closed on Monday. Gibson & Sons made a trip to the site on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Crews chipped and hauled away 14 truckloads of material for the biofuels plant. As of Thursday, Feb. 18, more than 6,800 cubic yards of brush have been dropped off by residents.
New disc golf leagues have opened. These open leagues encourage participants to play a minimum of six rounds of disc golf at Rumsey Park, at their leisure, and submit scores to be recorded within their division. League registration is open until Sunday, March 28, and offers 17 and under, 18+ divisions, and family divisions, with different levels of play within each division.
The town is offering a new spring break camp, Mogollon Monster Movers, for ages pre-K through sixth grade. The goal is to provide school-age children an avenue to take part in physical activity and connect with their peers. Registration is now until Sunday, March 7. Two sessions will be offered. Session one will occur March 15-19, and session two, March 22-29. Participants can register for either session, or both. Each age division will be conducted at separate times at Green Valley Park throughout the week. Register at paysonrimcountry.com.
Public Works
Two four-man crews from the streets maintenance division have for the past three weeks been hauling brush and broken limbs from the roads beginning on the south end of town and hitting every roadway until they cleared the final street on the north edge of Payson on Feb. 19. In the upcoming weeks the patch truck will begin repairing potholes left by the storm, also working from the south northward through town.
In 2020, the C.C. Cragin water project was running at full capacity for the entire active season of May through December. During those eight months, the water treatment facility treated 2,694 acre feet of water. Consumer usage in the same period was up 14.36% over the previous year, with sales of 1,627 acre feet.. After meeting consumer demands, the department injected 1,170 acre feet of potable water into recharge wells for long-term storage and drought sustainability.
