Trevor Creighton couldn’t believe it.
An REI employee who brought five friends to ride the Highline Hold’em fundraising ride said he’ll be back next year — and wants to sponsor a booth for the renowned outdoor outfitter.
“It’s those kinds of conversations that build momentum,” said Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association (RCMBA) and one of the founders of the event.
The Highline Hold’em this year drew 100 riders and supporters to raise an estimated $12,000 to help transform the 63-mile-long Highline Trail into a world class adventure for mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders.
The riders on the 260 Trail bombed or leisurely rode down nine miles from the trailhead to the See Canyon Trail — then gathered at the Landmark restaurant in Christopher Creek as a happy, milling, beer-swilling crowd in helmets and spandex to celebrate.
Forest Service Payson Ranger District Recreation Officer Angela Abel and Creighton created the Highline Hold’em event last year to raise money to ensure local non-motorized trails meet International Mountain Biking Association standards. These standards ensure trails provide a safe ride with less upkeep.
The Highline Restoration project has raised $750,000 to improve one of the state’s premier trails, with the help of RCMBA, Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc., the Mogollon Sporting Association, the MHA Foundation, Wild Arizona, the Catena Foundation and the National Forest Foundation. The group hopes to turn the 63-mile-long Highline Trail into a tourist draw for the entire region.
“We have three different groups working right now on Phase 1,” said Abel. Those include Cuddy Mountain Trails from Idaho, Bauer Built Trails from Tucson, and Flagline Trails from Flagstaff. Each of these trail building companies have the crews and equipment to build sustainable trails.
This is the second year for the event and it’s already got a reputation — ridership increased by a third.
Instead of a high-pressure race, riders choose seven cards along the nine-mile ride. They pick five as their poker hand — with prizes for the best hands.
Because the ride isn’t a loop, shuttles take riders from the Landmark restaurant to the start. The ride then ends at the Landmark, with friends and family on hand to cheer. This year was so successful, Landmark employees said at one point they had 200 orders to fill.
Rebecca Davidson from the National Forest Foundation helped distribute the goodies every participant received — a shirt, water bottle and other stuff to make a mountain bike ride a blast. She plays an invaluable role in helping Abel find grants to pay for the tough, remote work required for sections of the National Scenic Highline Trail. The trail began as a way to move cattle off the Rim, depending on the season. Many parts of the trail were built along the fall line, so monsoon floods wash out sections.
Phase 1 will upgrade, clear, and reroute the Highline Trail from the Pine Trailhead to Washington Park. Phase 2 will start at Washington Park and continue to the Hatchery Trailhead. Volunteers have already worked on the 260 Trailhead, putting in signs and a bench at the start, with an $8,000 donation from the MHA Foundation. Crews rerouted the trail, which is now the most popular single track mountain bike trail in Rim Country. It’s so popular, rocks have skid marks from metal foot pedals.
Riders such as Jim loved the downhills from miles four to seven.
“We went back and re-did a downhill just to hit a jump faster,” he said.
He and his buddy got a lot of air and grinned, remembering how they stuck the landing.
Others, such as Luke Utterback and Matt “Big Thunder” Davis, bombed through the nine-mile trail in 45 minutes.
Bottom line: The ride’s a blast — not a race to beat the clock. This allows friends to meander through the ponderosas, pinyons and junipers, admire the views and rise to the challenge of the slick rocks on this adventurous trail.
The 12 winners chose from the donated prizes — including guided mountain bike treks by Hermosa, Garvin RV’s camping set up and two round-trip tickets anywhere Southwest Airlines flies. Others picked up a satellite phone or GoPro to capture every exciting ride.
Gordon Sweig and Luke Koenig came to sign up volunteers and spread the news about trail work for Wild Arizona, a trail work and advocacy volunteer group.
“We have a lot of projects,” said Sweig.
Some projects include removing invasive species like red brome and tamarisk, usually “only in burn scars,” said Sweig.
Koenig just started as the volunteer coordinator and now looks to fill positions from trail work to trail advocacy.
“We have anywhere from 290 to 300 volunteers,” said Koenig. “Just give us your email to sign up.”
Creighton hopes locals will sign up for RCMBA and for IMBA.
“That way, we can qualify for more grants to build more trails,” he said.
In fact, grants supported most of the funding to upgrade the Highline Trail to single track, well-graded trail making it the recreational jewel of Rim Country.
Creighton says that conversation with the rider from REI marks a turning point as the momentum continues to grow around trails in Rim Country.
“That conversation with REI, that’s what it’s about,” he said.
