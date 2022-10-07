A section of the 260 trailhead to the Highline Trail, part of the 9-mile ride for the Highline Hold’em. Even those who don’t want to ride are encouraged to attend and support local efforts to improve the Highline Trail.
A section of the 260 trailhead to the Highline Trail, part of the 9-mile ride for the Highline Hold’em. Even those who don’t want to ride are encouraged to attend and support local efforts to improve the Highline Trail.
For years, the Highline Trail languished at the base of the majestic Mogollon Rim — until recent years.
The Forest Service and various volunteer organizations have marshaled a slew of resources to remodel and restore the Highline Trail to accessible splendor.
Right now, crews and volunteers from Wild AZ (all of AZ), Cuddy Mountain Trails (Idaho), Bauer Built Trails (Tucson) and Flagline Trails (Flagstaff) are working to improve the trail. The finished product will be 60 miles of well-graded, well-maintained single-track glory from East Highway 260 to Pine.
“It deserves its title as a National Scenic Trail,” said Angela Abel, recreation officer at the Payson Ranger District, of the views of the Rim, the forest, streams, sunny glades, and red slick rock features of the remodeled trail.
Studies show a good accessible trail system increases tourism and home values. Abel has lived in cities with a trail system out her back door. It created a sense of community as neighbors started up dog walking groups, while others had regular mountain biking dates.
“Once you live like that, you want it everywhere,” said Abel.
But the Highline remodel effort requires money, something the Forest Service recreation departments struggle to find.
Abel and her Payson sidekick, Trevor Creighton, a local Payson Unified School District counselor and leader of the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, hatched the idea of the Highline Hold’em event as a fundraiser for the Highline remodel last year.
Eighty riders came out, mostly from the Valley. Abel and Creighton hope this year more locals attend the event, even if they don’t ride a bike.
It goes like this: riders show up at the Christopher Creek Landmark restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event starts and ends there, 1177 Christopher Creek Loop.
For those who would prefer to take several hours wandering the trail, a shuttle will take them up to start the ride at the 260-trailhead entrance at 10 a.m. Festivities, food and drink at the Landmark start around noon with prizes given out at 2 p.m, so riders have plenty of time to ride the 9-mile trail, take pictures and soak in the majestic ponderosas, gnarly ancient alligator junipers and pristine streams.
For intermediate riders, the shuttle will leave at 10:45 a.m.
For those who prefer to bomb along, there’s a shuttle at 11:30 a.m. for advanced riders.
The shuttle requires an additional $5.79 fee.
Please make sure bikes and skill sets match the technical section challenges. The trail has sections designed for intermediate riders, but beginner riders can walk around them.
Riders collect cards along the course to complete a seven-card poker hand by the finish. The best hands win prizes including a new Go-Pro, a Garmin watch, two-night RV rental and two spots on a Hermosa Tours multi-day trip, among other prizes.
Attendees don’t have to ride, said Abel. They can pay the $60 entrance fee, receive a T-shirt and other swag, then enjoy a party with Rim Country trail lovers.
Registration for the nine-mile trail ride Oct. 15 ends Oct. 9. Only online registrations are accepted at msarim.org. There will be no same-day registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!