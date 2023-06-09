Courtney Hiegel, a local Rim Country photographer, was coming home from an engagement shoot when she was stopped by the Sunday, June 4 Beeline Hwy. closure due to the Bullet Fire. So she shot some photos and posted them to Payson AZ local community news and chat on Facebook.
The Forest Service map of the Bullet Fire perimeter. The Fire started on Sunday, June 4 and closed Hwy. 87 for hours. The Forest Service says the fire was caused by humans, they're just not sure how as of June 6.
The Forest Service hit the Bullet Fire with heavy air power immediately. Courtney Hiegel caught some sunset shots of a tanker dropping retardant on the fire that started near where the Bush Fire started in 2020.
The Bullet Fire burned hot in the dry grasses along Hwy. 87 near Phoenix. Fire fighters worried the lower elevations would dry out fast before the monsoon causing the perfect conditions for wildfire this year. The monsoon looks like it will be late in coming. The Forest Service asks motorists to make sure they don't drag chains, keep their tires will maintained and don't throw burning objects out the car window,.
Courtney Hiegel, a local Rim Country photographer, was coming home from an engagement shoot when she was stopped by the Sunday, June 4 Beeline Hwy. closure due to the Bullet Fire. So she shot some photos and posted them to Payson AZ local community news and chat on Facebook.
The Bullet Fire started on Sunday, June 4 and burned more than 3,300 acres off Hwy. 87 near the McDowell casino, closed the highway for hours and caused the evacuation of the Sugar Loaf area by June 6.
After an historically wet winter, the fire season has arrived. Just a week before, a semi caught on fire and also closed Hwy. 87 between Payson and Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!