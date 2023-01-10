Zane Grey introduced me to the Highline Trail.
In one his novels set in Rim Country; he placed his heroine on a horse riding behind her handsome cowboy on the Highline. She was breathless: Maybe from the forever views, but more probably from the heart flutter his biceps caused.
Either way, Zane Grey’s descriptions of the joys of the Highline Trail made me want to relive the novel — except I don’t have a horse.
So, I set aside the fantasy.
Oh, one year I walked a portion of it from the Washington Park Trailhead out and back. I took the chance after hearing a trail group had done some work.
It was gorgeous. But the trail stretches on for 50 miles — and we went about two miles before turning around daunted by its length. Besides out and back hikes don’t really hold my attention. I like to get somewhere and always see new stuff — and the Highline had way too much before it got anywhere to get.
It took me 12 years to understand the majesty and beauty of the Highline Trail.
Now after hiking two refurbished sections, I’m hooked.
Phase I of the Highline Restoration Project has completed 90% of the reroutes, brush clearing, and repair needed to make a hike on the Highline a comfortable experience. Until the restoration project, the Highline followed an old cattle trail — climbing in and out of rocky drainages.
Zane Grey hung out riding those gullies with the Haught family, one of the first ranching families to settle in the area. The Haughts guided Grey on his hunts, offering local lore as they meandered through the scenic area. Many of his novels were based on his guides’ stories.
My most recent Highline hike started off Control Road. I didn’t even know the trailheads existed until two buddies from the Payson Ranger District introduced me to them.
It is a two-car hike unless you want to turn around and hike back to the car.
Geronimo Trailhead is off W. Webber Creek Road. The Forest Service has signs on Control Road to the trailhead entrance.
Once at the parking lot, the Forest Service has upgraded this trailhead to include interpretive and trail maps, as well as good parking. The Arizona Trail Association has erected its own sign designating Geronimo Trailhead as part of the Arizona Trail, a National Scenic Trail.
The recent upgrade to the Geronimo Trailhead parking area created room for at least 10 cars.
But don’t give the Highline short shift, it is a National Recreational Trail.
The Red Rock Spring Trail head is closer to the Pine side of Control Road than Hwy. 260. It had no signs, but it’s directly off Control Road.
Red Rock Spring isn’t as big or developed — yet. Right now, it lacks an entrance sign and has a tiny parking lot right off Control Road. Blink and you’ll miss it.
The Forest Service plans to upgrade this trailhead soon.
Currently, getting to the Highline Trail from the Red Rock Spring Trailhead requires a steep, one-mile, rocky feeder trail hike. The Forest Service plans to reroute this feeder trail when it upgrades the parking lot and trailhead.
This link will take online readers to the Forest Service’s Interactive Forest Service map. Zoom in to find roads, hiking, and OHV roads on all sorts of forests, shorturl.at/xEST1.
Once on to the Highline, the views start immediately.
Granite Dells and Buckhead Mesa create a stunning foreground to the Mazatzal Mountains in the distance. The view went on forever.
I constantly fell behind as I stopped to shoot picture after picture.
The Mogollon Rim towers above the trail. This unique 2,000-foot uplifted wall creates its own weather, trapping clouds that release more water than anywhere else in Arizona.
The water creates numerous watersheds cut into deep canyons along the trail. These waterways challenged trail builders. They have had to reroute, reinforce, and engineer sustainable solutions.
The Forest Service hopes the upgrades and reroutes on the Highline Restoration Project will hold for five years, but still much work remains on the Restoration Project.
The manzanita got so thick at one point; we all held our arms up in the air to avoid getting scratched.
As the Highline gains in popularity, the Forest Service hopes it will attract trail stewards as the Arizona Trail has done. Weather and brush pose the greatest threat to accessibility, but signage upgrades need to happen as well.
The trail between Red Rock Springs and Geronimo Trailheads has many old signs. They help the hiker stay on the trail, but the Forest Service recommends using an app on their phone. Trails change so often; paper maps just can’t keep up. The Forest Service recommends hikers install phone GPS, such as Hike Arizona, All Trails, or Trail Forks to keep them on the right path using GPS technology. (Please see the online story for links to the apps).
Currently few hike the Highline except coyotes.
At first, I thought their droppings were from dog walkers. I soon realized the piles were far from either trailhead. You’d need a lot of dedicated dog walkers to provide all those poops.
Not likely.
But I can confirm Zane Grey wasn’t fooling about the beauty and majesty of the Highline Trail. Nowhere in Rim Country have I seen such wonderful views of the Mogollon Rim.
I found myself breathless — with no biceps in sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!