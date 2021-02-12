Never in all the years of the Payson Area Food Drive have the donations come in as high as they did this year.
“It was the best food drive in terms of total giving, ever,” said Chuck Proudfoot, chair of the event.
This year, the food drive received $104,204 in monetary donations and had 30,312 pounds of food donated.
In the past, the food drive had a goal of $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food.
Many years organizers worried they wouldn’t meet their goals. In 2019, the school district held a special food drive to boost donations. Schools competed for the most pounds of food collected. Winners received a pizza party.
Despite, or maybe because of the pandemic, this year has been different.
By the beginning of January, the drive already had thousands of dollars more than it had as a goal.
Proudfoot reported individuals told him they donated money they would have spent at large family gatherings to the food bank instead.
Businesses, such as the Payson Golf Club, the Rim Country Camera Club, and the Central Arizona Board of Realtors held special events, sold calendars and held additional food drives to help.
The food drive this year also served as a backup to the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative warming station. Each night during the winter, the PHHVI serves a warm meal to any who needs it.
The food drive paid for meals if the PHHVI didn’t raise enough to cover its needs.
As the pandemic stretches on and many service industries remain closed, the economic stability of families remains uncertain in Rim Country.
The monetary donations will allow the food banks to supplement the government donations for the next several months.
“A big, big thank you to all who participated,” said Proudfoot.
