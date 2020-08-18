The Payson Town Council has unanimously adopted a historic Firewise code to protect the community from the growing threat of megafires, capping more than a decade of effort.
The sometimes divided council this time united behind a town code that will meet national standards for clearing brush around homes and overgrown vacant lots to prevent a rain of embers from producing the kind of tragedy that consumed Paradise, Calif., killing 85 people as they tried to flee the flames.
One recent assessment found Payson faces a much higher fire danger than did Paradise before the fire destroyed most of the homes there.
The bold embrace of a comprehensive Firewise code stemmed from years of effort to educate the public, the persistence of a council-appointed Firewise committee, the quiet efforts of the town’s new fire department fuels manager Kevin McCulley, the approach of two fires this year and a new spirit of council unity.
Previous councils have rejected a Firewise code, responding to a barrage of citizen concerns about the cost, property rights and losing a forested feel in neighborhoods. But this time not a single council member or community member offered criticism of the meticulously crafted code. Payson’s approach will stress working with property owners to clear lots rather than heavy-handed enforcement.
Council member Chris Higgins after the meeting noted, “That was something ... 7-0 vote and not a single negative public comment.”
The new ordinance takes effect in a month, but fire officials said they will work cooperatively and patiently with residents to make the town safe. The town will give property owners lots of time and help in tackling the most dangerous conditions first, without fines or punitive actions. Only when a property owner repeatedly refuses to do anything will the town use enforcement provisions in the ordinance, said Fire Chief David Staub. In extreme cases, the new ordinance allows the town to do critical cleanup work and then place a lien against the property to recover its costs.
“We have no intention of being heavy handed in our efforts,” said Staub.
One community member who commented cited an in-depth Roundup series on wildfires for building public support for a Firewise ordinance modeled on codes already in place in Flagstaff and Prescott. Studies have showed that even from a mile away a big wildfire can rain huge, glowing embers down on a town. A Firewise code helps keep the ember storm from setting several houses on fire at once and then spreading the flames from one house to the next to consume an entire block.
The fire department continues to work on the second major change needed to reduce the odds of a town-destroying wildfire — a wildland-urban interface (WUI) building code. This would require the use of fire-resistant materials for roofs and siding and fire-adapted building design features on new construction. Studies show the combination of a Firewise brush-clearing code and a WUI building code can help protect a community from a major wildfire.
The public and council response differed from years past, when many people opposed both a WUI code for new construction and a Firewise ordinance to encourage brush clearing.
Observers cited the council’s support for hiring McCully as a turning point, as well as placing councilors Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian on the Firewise committee. They worked with volunteer community members over the last two years to craft a code unique to Payson.
“This code adoption, in my mind ... sends a message that we, the people of Payson, are serious about reducing our risk from wildfire,” said Staub after the meeting.
Staub gave credit to those who started down this road 20 years ago.
“The passing of the Fire Adapted Community Town Code is the next step in an endeavor that began back in about 2000,” he said.
Then-chief John Ross “brought together a number of groups to form the Regional Payson Area Project or RPAP to work on fuels reduction in Rim Country,” said Staub.
The efforts passed from fire chief to fire chief and captain to captain, including Chief Marty deMasi, Capt. Sam Mays and Capt. Toby Waugh (all retired), then “council woman Suzy Tubbs-Avakian really led the creation of the Firewise Committee to continue the effort along with (then councilor) Fred Carpenter,” he said.
The adopted Firewise code addresses the vegetation on any town property, including land owned by the town (see the full wording of the code on the Roundup’s website).
During the meeting, Mayor Tom Morrissey suggested the town clear its own property before asking residents to do the same. However, council members said the town has waited too long already to make the change.
Decades of research show if a property owner removes the ladder fuels from under trees and clears brush from around the base of the home, the building will have a far better chance of surviving a wildfire.
McCully has already started approaching property owners, as he will continue to do after this vote.
“You always want to gain compliance through cooperation,” he said.
McCully said if he receives a complaint about a dangerously overgrown property, he first sends a letter to the property owner, which usually gets “good results.”
He has more tricks in his bag to escalate the requests for compliance, which he will use “until you get to the point the person is ignoring you.”
Only then will McCully raise the possibility of the town invoking the power in the ordinance to clean up the lot and put a lien against the property to cover the cost.
Staub noted, “Our hope is to raise awareness of the risk we live in and teach people to live with wildfire in a healthy way.”
Councilor Steve Smith reeled off benefits the town has seen already because of its commitment to Firewise.
“The town has been selected to receive a special grant,” he said.
This grant provides consultation in teaching and educating the public, establishing motivational programs and preparing emergency response plans.
“The town also received a state of Arizona grant for fuels reduction and mitigation for more than $200,000 this year,” he said.
Elsa Romanowitz supported the new ordinance. “As a community, we will pay sooner or later. I received a call from one friend whose insurance went up $800 because of wildfire.”
This year the Bush Fire forced the evacuation of Tonto Basin and Jakes Corner. Two months later, the Polles Fire put Pine on a pre-evacuation alert and got close enough to shower ashes on porches in town.
Those fires convinced Linda Morris to ask the council to, “please pass this ordinance.”
Joe Miller, through his work with Trout Unlimited and the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, reminded the council that living responsibly within the forest “is critical to our way of life.”
Dave Golembewski reminded everyone why the Firewise ordinance really matters.
“Remember, there is no constitutional right to put your neighbor in danger,” he said.
(2) comments
From a former wildland firefighter perspective, some of your comments require clarification: "A big wildfire can rain huge, glowing embers down on a town." Huge, glowing embers is over the top because they are more often pretty small, (i.e. burning needles and leaves). Even small wildfires "can rain glowing embers down on a town" and cause spot fires and structures to ignite. The embers can be very small and still ignite combustible fuels, including structures. A Firewise code that is complied with and / or enforced will help to reduce the surface and ladder fuels spreading the flames from one property to another. However, it will not prevent structures (houses) from catching fire from the embers that enter the structures of land in receptive fuel beds. Typically, about 80% of wildland structures ignite from wildfire embers that enter the structures through vents, open eaves, gables, and any and all gaps and openings on or around the structure itself.
Please review the July 2013 Center for Biological Diversity Report by Peter Morrison and George Wooten titled: "Analysis and Comments on the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona and the Current Fire Situation in the United States." This is an excellent report that indicates that homeowners that reduced the fuel loading around their structures survived at a considerably higher percentage than those that did nothing. Firewising your property is the answer and thirty feet is a minimum when considering that much of the chaparral fuels can produce 40 to 70 foot flame lengths under the right fire weather conditions.
I think comparing the wildfire potential of Payson, AZ to Paradise, CA is quite a stretch. And your photograph of the Bush Fire from somewhere like Fountain Hills instead of Payson was a bit disingenuous.
This is Huge! A big win for the residence and nearby community. Thank you for everyone listed above and others behind the scenes; working to make this place safe. I was horrified what happen to Paradise, California fire, and seeing he whole town was burned to the ground.
