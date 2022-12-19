Although one of the smaller turnouts, half a dozen homes are taking part in this year’s Light the Rim holiday lighting contest.
So gather up the family, bring some hot cocoa and take a spin around town, enjoying all the effort these folks have put into making their yards festive for the holidays.
Tami Calendo entered her home, at 923 N. Easy Street, on behalf of her husband John.
“His Birthday is Dec. 20, and he was born with a green “Christmas tree” embedded in his brown eyes,” Tami wrote. “He’s loved Christmas and goes absolutely crazy every year, decorating the outside part of his house with Christmas lights.”
John decorated their house in Mesa for 25-plus years prior to him retiring and moving to Payson in 2018.
In Mesa del Caballo, Cecilia and Rick Owen have decorated their home at 7430 N. Paloma Vista. Cecilia said her husband added more lights and figures for this year’s display.
“We may be 70, but with the help of our grandson we will always share the Christmas spirit of our home for the community,” she wrote.
At 307 E. McKamey Street, the Mendoza and Parker family have incorporated Christmas for all generations.
“Everything from Jesus in the manger to a dancing Grinch, Santa hanging from the gutter and a snow covered Christmas tree with presents. No matter your age, there’s something to catch your interest.”
Brian McMichael, 616 W. Bridle Path Lane, has his lights computer controlled to put on a show. It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tune radio station to 90.1.
View a Google map of the homes taking part at shorturl.at/vzOQV.
