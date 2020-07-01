Drivers heading north to Payson, Mogollon Rim and White Mountains for the holiday weekend should budget extra time and consider alternate routes with 13 miles of State Route 87 still limited to one lane while crews repair guardrail and fencing damaged by the Bush Fire.
ADOT is working to secure federal emergency relief funds to cover the $3.9 million cost of repairing guardrail and the right-of-way fence along northbound SR 87, as well as damage along State Route 188. The damaged SR 87 stretch with the right lane closed is between mileposts 223 and 236, approaching SR 188.
Drivers planning on heading to Payson and mountain areas to the east should plan extra travel time and consider Interstate 17 to State Route 260 as an alternate route to Payson and US 60 as an alternate route to the White Mountains.
The lane restriction has been in place for use by firefighters and repair crews since SR 87 reopened on June 23 after an extended closure.
(1) comment
$3.9 million? Somebody is making waaaay too much money on that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!