Gwen Zorn, CEO of the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter, had no idea when she went to Payson’s Home Depot on Dec. 4 she would receive a check for $1,000.
“We are thrilled to receive this gift,” said Zorn.
It’s all part of Home Depot’s “reimagined” Operation Surprise.
Usually during the end of the year Home Depot gives to veterans as part of its Operation Surprise. Here in Payson, Home Depot has rebuilt and upgraded homes of local veterans. Yet because of the pandemic, Home Depot expanded its giving to those “serving on the front lines” such as Time Out.
The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter serves as the only shelter for Gila County.
Victims of domestic violence can find a place to stay and support to rebuild life after leaving an abusive relationship at the shelter.
Yet to keep the shelter open and services available, the shelter constantly seeks donations.
Zorn promised Home Depot its donation would be “utilized wisely.”
“Every donation makes a difference in the lives of our residents,” said Zorn.
