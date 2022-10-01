Kenny Evans, former professional farmer and now president of the MHA Foundation and Payson Community Garden, shows off a prize winning regular pumpkin. He estimates there are more than 300 of these available for pumpkin lovers to pick from the field to bring home and decorate. Pumpkins are by donation on Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Garden off of Tyler Parkway.
For a decade, the Payson Community Garden has hosted its annual Pumpkin Sale and this year, despite the August rain bringing in the crop early, the sale will go on.
The garden has a little more than 300 regular and 100 pie pumpkins for pumpkin lovers to find and take home Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Pumpkins are by donation and the garden accepts credit cards. Pumpkins may be picked out from the field between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but hurry as these locally grown favorites go fast.
“I’m not sure why they like to decorate the pie pumpkins, but they do,” said garden president Kenny Evans as he showed off a prize-winning giant of a regular pumpkin.
In comparison, the pie pumpkins are much smaller and have a green tinge to them. The pie pumpkins have a sweeter taste and smoother texture than regular pumpkins, perfect for cooking, but Evans said folks really like to use them for Halloween.
This year, the garden planted the pumpkins with the colorful Indian Corn. Volunteers will have both pumpkins and corn available.
Evans, a professional farmer before he retired, has overseen the pumpkin patch since the garden was launched in 2012. Rim Country residents might see Evans around town in his role as president of the MHA Foundation. He also served as Payson’s mayor, to explain why some still call him mayor.
“It’s the garden’s largest fundraiser,” said Evans of the pumpkin sale.
This year, the garden will add a “How Tall is the Corn Stalk” contest to the pumpkin picking fun.
The Payson Community Garden has raised hope and lowered hunger in Rim Country for a decade. The garden has more than 100 six feet by 15 feet garden plots. They require gardeners to use organic techniques and train novices to become master gardeners. The Community Garden even has a food preservation class to learn how to can, dehydrate and freeze the garden’s bounty to enjoy through the winter.
All gardeners agree to donate 20% of their crop to the local food banks. This year, the garden donated 5,852 pounds of food.
The garden provides pretty much everything a gardener needs, including new soil and mulch every year. The garden partners with local ranches and farms to collect various types of manure to add just the right mix for plants.
“We’re even doing mushroom mulch,” said Evans. “John Roethlein from the Arizona Mushroom Company donates the mulch.”
Compared to last year when the garden had 50 plots available, Evans said all the plots for next year have been reserved.
“We have 160 gardeners,” said Evans. “We have a waiting list for this year and next year.”
Don’t despair, the garden loves visitors and the curious. It opens up all of its classes to anyone in the community interested in learning how to garden.
As the Community Garden upgrades its website, please see its Facebook page for updates and information on future classes and events.
