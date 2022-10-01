kenny with punkin

Kenny Evans, former professional farmer and now president of the MHA Foundation and Payson Community Garden, shows off a prize winning regular pumpkin. He estimates there are more than 300 of these available for pumpkin lovers to pick from the field to bring home and decorate. Pumpkins are by donation on Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Garden off of Tyler Parkway.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

For a decade, the Payson Community Garden has hosted its annual Pumpkin Sale and this year, despite the August rain bringing in the crop early, the sale will go on.

The garden has a little more than 300 regular and 100 pie pumpkins for pumpkin lovers to find and take home Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Pumpkins are by donation and the garden accepts credit cards. Pumpkins may be picked out from the field between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but hurry as these locally grown favorites go fast.

