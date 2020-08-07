Town of Payson homeless warming center winter 2019-20

During the winter of 2019-20, the Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative volunteers are all smiles while helping out at the warming center.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster for Neal Worthington, president of the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative.

First, the Payson Town Council voted to delay discussions about funding the Initiative this winter. The council says it needs more time to decide if this isn’t just a slippery slope to fund all nonprofits in Payson.

But then the MHA Foundation offered to provide $4,000, about the same amount as the town would have provided, if donors would provide matching funds.

“That way we could pay for two years of what the town would have funded,” said Jennifer Smith, MHA board member.

The Initiative ran a warming center during the 2019-20 winter for the homeless with the help of Mount Cross Lutheran Church. Those who needed a place out of the cold could receive a hot meal, a hot shower and a warm bed. The Initiative hoped to repeat the effort this winter with money from the town. Last year, the town paid for the insurance and start-up funds.

But the pandemic has thrown both the town and the Initiative for a loop.

“We don’t know exactly what this COVID-19 year will look like,” said Worthington. “But we know the need will be even greater as unemployment has placed so many more families in need.”

Some Payson council members balked at spending money when the future of sales tax receipts is murky.

Yet when the MHA Foundation board heard of the Initiative’s troubles, it decided this effort fit perfectly with its mission: the health and education of Rim Country.

“This is a good fit for us,” said Smith. “And it takes the heat off of a brand-new nonprofit in town.”

Worthington said the latest donation is just one of many.

“The warming center opened its doors last year in mid-December with no funds, but with faith in the community and donors like you that cared for people, understood the need and offered their support,” he said.

The Initiative helped 250 people, not only with an overnight stay, but with jobs, places to live “and connections to the help they so desperately needed,” said Worthington.

By the end of July, with a reported 11.1% unemployment rate, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits and evictions looming, the Initiative may work overtime to keep up.

“We ... know that we must start this year with adequate funding to address the different situations that COVID-19 will place upon us and our prospective clients,” said Worthington.

To contact Board members of the Homeless and

Homeless Veterans InitiativeNeal Worthington, president, 706-510-9589

Emily Brice, vice president, 928-951-3560

Penny DeGroot, treasurer, 928-595-0354

Skyler Brice, program coordinator, 928-970-2041

Sarah Allen, member, 928-691-6471

Gary Bedsworth, member, 928-970-1928

Jan Loomis, member, 602-617-7542

Tom Morrissey, member, 602-319-5103

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

