Keith came into the Warming Center one cold January night, looking for a warm meal.
He said little.
He returned silently in February, eating without a word, then leaving.
But in March when he returned, Keith saw Will Parz’s Purple Heart hat. That finally broke through his silence. Soon, Keith and Will were talking about their service.
Keith told Parz he was in Vietnam with the Navy. Then shared he now lived in the woods coping with the lingering effects of several strokes — after losing touch with his distant family.
Parz, a veteran and lawyer, volunteers with the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative, which runs the Warming Center. After that conversation, Parz got Keith into the Phoenix Veterans Affairs, found him subsidized housing, medical and mental health care.
Since then, Keith and his family have reconnected.
It’s just one of many stories Skyler Bryce sees from his desk at the entrance of the Warming Center, where night after night for the past three years he’s recorded how many people show up for a free warm meal served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every night.
Every day brings a fresh story of loss and struggle — and a fresh flush of hope through that front door. Every day offers Bryce a chance to catch another life and direct them where to go in the frayed social services safety net.
But not all Warming Center stories have a happy ending.
“I don’t want to tell you how many people I have watched disappear and die,” said Bryce.
Some have committed suicide. Some drifted away for lack of medical care. Others overdosed.
“You’d get them clean, they’d lose their tolerance (to the drug) and then couldn’t resist temptation,” he said.
Bryce said it did not surprise him when the Roundup reported that Gila County has suffered the highest rates of suicide, overdoses, and deaths from overdoses in the state.
Those over the age of 50 in Gila County most often commit suicide with a gun, according to Arizona Department of Health statistics.
With overdoses, those aged 18-44 account for two-thirds of the overdoses and deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services opioid dashboard breaks down the overdose numbers between north and south county. The data shows almost three times as many people suffer overdoses in northern Gila County compared to southern Gila County. Neither statistic includes tribal numbers.
Each person who walks through the Warming Center doors brings a story of loss, loneliness, struggle, poor decisions, and unmet needs with them, said Bryce.
Lately, he’s helped teens emancipate from drug-addicted parents so they can get the help they need to escape their endless cycle of drug use.
“The best thing is if we can get you to move on with your life,” he said.
He’s watched as elders, once proudly independent, slowly lose everything as prices rise.
“The silver tsunami is a thing,” he said. “They are on a completely fixed income. As prices go up, they first stop buying desserts, then they stop eating out. After a while, it’s figuring out which bill to pay. Next, they lose their phone. They say, ‘Oh, I will let it go for a couple of days,’ then the late fees and more pile up. It just adds up ... retirement age folks are struggling to make ends meet,” he said.
He grieves for the lost 20- to 30-year-olds who have just given up under the repeated doomsday messages about politics, the environment, and the economy.
“We’ve got a kid named Kyle ... he has no motivation,” said Bryce, despite finding him job opportunity after job opportunity.
What brings Bryce hope is the work that’s been done since 2017 in Gila County with public health and safety officials working to lower the alarming statistics.
“They are upset because the number is a person,” said Bryce.
He’s spent countless hours over the last five years sitting in meetings with bureaucrats from all levels of government and nonprofits to find out why so many people are slipping through the cracks and winding up on the street.
It’s been three years now, and he’s ready to reach out for help to act as the central nervous system for a public health care system broken so into fragments the people they are supposed to help get lost — and the data shows die.
“I need three years of data,” said Bryce. “Until I can prove what’s going on here, I can’t get grants.”
But his reflections are interrupted by a woman who appears at the front door of the Warming Center.
“I need a new pair of shoes, my boots are worn out,” she said, holding up her foot to show the holes in the soles.
Bryce points down the hall to the room filled with donated and purchased clothes, jackets, undergarments, and shoes.
“But before you go back there, dinner will end in 20 minutes. If you’re hungry, there’s a warm meal,” said Bryce.
The woman hesitated.
“You can take it to go,” said Bryce.
At that, she smiled and walked into the kitchen to pick up two meals. She left them on a chair in the entryway with Bryce, then picked out a snazzy pair of black cowboy boots to replace her worn out beige slouched boots. She topped off her outfit with a straw cowboy hat.
“You look great!” said Bryce. “If you wouldn’t mind, please fill out this paperwork. We’re here every day from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Come by anytime.”
She smiled and said she would, folded up the paper, grabbed the meals, and walked out.
“We’ll see her again,” said Bryce.
Just another day at the Warming Center.
Just another story to be told.
And a chance to catch her before she falls.
