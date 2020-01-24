Jasper Eidson’s pizza got cold, but talking about the great things that have happened since coming to the Payson Warming Center didn’t allow for a bite.
“We have hot food and benefits,” said Jasper, who was homeless, shivering through the nights in a tent with nothing to eat before the center opened. “I finally got to see a doctor.”
Eidson and partner Madeline Miller have come to the Payson Warming Center since the second night it opened. Before that, the two had lost an apartment in Mesa for several reasons — their families had cast them out because of their relationship and they struggled to find work because of medical issues.
The Payson Warming Center and its volunteers have given Eidson and Miller hope and dignity, which was just what volunteer Dave Golembewski had hoped.
“Homelessness is not just a housing problem. Unless we address head-on the issues of mental illnesses, drug and alcohol addiction and disability, we are still going to have people wandering the streets,” he said. “Until (then) all we can do is feed, clothe, shelter and show them kindness.”
Nationally, the ranks of the homeless have risen sharply despite the low unemployment rate. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development acknowledges there’s not a good count of the homeless — but the existing figures suggest the number of people in Arizona without shelter jumped 10% in 2019. That includes a 6% increase in homeless families with children.
Arizona is in the top five states nationally that saw an increase in homelessness, driven by a lack of mental health services and the tightening housing market, according to the HUD figures.
The White House Council of Economic Advisers estimates that each night roughly 550,000 Americans are homeless — but only about two-thirds wind up in homeless shelters. Generally, homelessness is concentrated in big cities — with 47% of the total in California, with its mild climate.
Other studies show that in a year’s course, some 2 million to 3 million people in the U.S. were homeless for at least one night. Leading causes include mental illness, disability, eviction, substance abuse, domestic violence and post-traumatic stress disorder — especially among veterans.
The warming center is a “miracle,” according to Neal Worthington, the chair of the warming center board.
On one night he reported, “at least 30 have been fed a hot meal, 20-plus will sleep in a warm bed, and several will have connected with other needed resources.”
That includes Eidson and Miller.
The two struggled to get help for their illnesses until warming center volunteer Emily Brice directed them to resources.
“She is amazingly dedicated,” said Eidson.
Eidson suffers from bi-polar disorder. Miller suffers from epilepsy. Getting onto the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and to the doctor allowed Miller to get her seizure medications “just in time.”
When Eidson and Miller first came to the warming center a month ago, Miller had just left the emergency room for a chest infection.
The two said they never could get warm when they lived outside.
Each night, they locked themselves and their belongings in a tent “at 3 p.m. to avoid getting so cold they never could warm up,” said Eidson.
They would huddle all night until 6 a.m. when it got warm enough to venture out for the day.
The warming center has made a huge difference — but many still struggle.
Clients must leave the warming center by 8:30 a.m., which means many spend their waking hours trying to meet basic needs, including purchasing food.
Eidson and Miller have qualified for SNAP — or food stamps. That presents problems when you can’t cook — and are barred by the rules of the program from buying preheated food from convenience stories.
“You can’t get something from the hot food station,” said Eidson.
The warming center allows the two to leave valuables locked up, but does not have a kitchen or offer food storage.
Because Eidson and Miller don’t have a kitchen, they cannot purchase food to prepare or store.
“We can’t buy a loaf of bread because it will go bad before we can eat it,” said Eidson.
It’s discouraging.
“I’m already down, you don’t have to kick me,” said Eidson.
Worthington and Golembewski sing the praises of Eidson and Miller. They both hope to hire the couple to do monitoring work.
“It’s going to be official,” said Eidson.
“It’s evolving into a job,” said Miller.
The two also have a line on a car.
The whole experience has made them love the Payson community.
“I think Payson was made for us,” said Miller.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!