In the shadow of yet another fire season in Payson, developers are racing to win approval to build homes without fire-hardened materials and design.
Payson sits in the middle of the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest, but the Payson council hasn’t adopted the fire-adapted building code already in place in Prescott and Flagstaff. Those fire codes don’t add to the cost of a house, but make it far more likely a community will survive the close approach of a wildfire.
Now, after years spent in a building slump — the pipeline for new home construction is filling up. Already, more than 400 homes are slated for construction in the town limits, with another 825 to be annexed into the town from the Doll Baby Ranch southwest of town. If built, those homes would increase the housing stock by about 5%.
Previous Payson councils have rejected efforts to adopt a comprehensive wildland-urban interface (WUI) building code.
The Payson Fire Department has been working on another version of the code for more than a year. The code would require builders to use materials that don’t catch fire easily — especially on roofs. It would also include design features like avoiding open porches that collect embers, unscreened attic vents, roof lines that collect pine needles and other features.
However, adopting a wildfire-adapted building code isn’t currently on the council’s agenda, according to an informal survey by the Roundup.
Scott Nossek, Barbara Underwood, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Mayor Tom Morrissey responded to the inquiry. Several said they have lots of questions about a fire-adapted building code.
Morrissey referred the question to Town Manager Troy Smith.
And Smith said the issue is not slated to go before the council anytime soon.
“That’s not to say we won’t discuss the issue with council, just that there is quite a bit of work ahead of the council taking any action on such an item,” he said.
The region’s facing a frightening wildfire season, with hardly any winter rain or snow and fuels already in tinder dry condition. Trees went into the winter so dry that one winter storm had damaged more trees than some locals have ever seen.
Nossek agrees residents need to Firewise, but he needs more information on building codes.
“I have two concerns ... how effective are fire-hardened material codes at preventing house fires spreading to adjoining houses and forest?” he said. “(And) in a community with an affordable housing problem, how expensive are fire-hardening materials and would requiring them to force any potential affordable housing project to no longer be affordable?”
Underwood had similar questions.
Actually, research shows that fire-hardened homes cost no more to build — but retrofitting a house after it is built can prove costly.
As a business owner, Higgins said he understands you have to invest in safety and quality, “but that is not a universally held opinion,” he said.
Kevin McCully, the fuels manager for the Payson Fire Department, has worked with both the Firewise and building code committees on a fire-hardening building code, but so far it remains in the development phase.
Nossek is open to a council discussion on a fire-hardening building code.
“Yes, the council should ‘take up’ the issue of amending the building code, and yes, as soon as possible,” he said. “Certainly, any code changes that are smart, and have little or no impact on the cost of building can be implemented immediately.”
Last year, the council adopted a Firewise landscape code, which would gradually reduce the thickets of brush and trees up against houses that readily spread fires from one house to the next in an ember storm from even a nearby wildfire.
However, the council has not taken up an overhaul of the building code — which has much more long-lasting effects on fire danger.
Payson might not have another decade to waste on getting ready for a town-destroying wildfire. The revival of home building after a decade in the doldrums means the chance to shift toward fire-resistant structures is slipping away.
Payson now has 3,000 acre-feet of water coming each year from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, making it one of the few communities in the state with an ample future water supply to sustain its growth. The 1,200 possible homes in the town’s development pipeline would add nearly 5% to the town’s 33,000 housing units.
As droughts increase, towns built in forests face more fires and more severe fires. Study after study, along with real-world post-fire investigations show homes built with fire-hardened materials along with regularly maintained Firewised landscaping survive wildfires.
For it’s not the wall of flames that will burn a home, but the ember storms and the flames from a neighbor’s burning house.
One recent study of the fire that destroyed Paradise, Calif. determined embers started setting spot fires all over the community a full 40 minutes before the wildfire actually reached the community. The spot fires set scores of homes on fire, shut off evacuation routes and overwhelmed firefighters long before the flaming front of the fire arrived. Some 85 residents died in the fire, many trapped as they tried to flee. Once one or two homes caught fire from the embers, they spread the flames to every house on the block.
One recent regional risk assessment based on vegetation, population and building codes found Payson at a significantly higher risk of a major wildfire than Paradise.
Researchers have documented the impact of ember storms that rain chunks of burning wood down on communities from fires a mile or two away. Videos show the rain of embers that land on homes, glow in gutters and smolder under porches. Winds can then fan the glowing embers into flames.
Once one house starts, others soon follow.
Last year, Payson dodged a bullet when at least seven major fires started around town. The Bush Fire, the largest in Arizona last season, burned at the town’s southern border and destroyed the saguaro forest between Bush Highway and Tonto Basin. The Polles Fire burned in such dangerous conditions, the Forest Service issued a pre-evacuation order for Pine.
(2) comments
Actually the Coconino is the largest stand of Ponderosa pine tree forest[beam]
I'm surprised that we don't already require non-flammable roofing materials in our building codes. That one is a no-brainer. They are just as attractive as wood roofs and are often heavily encouraged by insurance companies. Let's start with that and lot cleanup, another no-brainer.
