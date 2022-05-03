Here are some medical heroes to celebrate. The Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa St., Suite D, serves between 80 to 110 people each month. That’s more than 16,000 since its founding in 2007.
All patients either have no health insurance or huge deductibles. Doctors Judy Hunt, Alan Michels, Lauren Washatka and physician assistants Mike DeMack, Gerilyn Trulove and nurse practitioner Lynne Vigil are the medical team.
Marion Cobo, is the clinic administrator and her staff, are the first people patients see. Back room volunteers then assist the patients as they seek treatment. Everyone volunteers their time and their expertise. They even have Prayer Warriors who are there whenever the clinic is open. The clinic also has an orthopedic specialist, Dr. Larry Shank and Dr. Eve Shank, an ear, nose and throat specialist who volunteers at least once a month.
On average, it takes clinic staff two hours to process and complete each visit. As part of their work alongside the medical staff, medical students from various universities gain practical experience.
Hundreds of students have served at the clinic since its founding. One in particular, Dr. Lauren Washatka, was present during my visit. She came as a new student seven years ago and will graduate as a fully board certified physician next year. That’s a win-win for everyone, especially because many of these medical professionals are being trained in rural or smaller community medicine. Many plan to make a career in either Payson or rural locations.
The obvious question is why do all these folks volunteer? They have other professional jobs in medicine and are otherwise active in the community and with their families and friends.
“Our hearts were breaking when we realized how many area people had little or no access to quality medical care. We believed we were and are, to this day, called to serve,” said Dr. Hunt.
What’s next for the clinic? Telemedicine is in the works. Alfonso Munoz Jr. is the telemedicine director. The plan is to reach patients in Young, Pine-Strawberry, Tonto Basin, Forest Lakes and outlying communities via the internet.
Patients will talk with a medical professional and get the help needed online when they cannot come to the Payson clinic.
Appointments are available by calling 928-468-2209. Get more information by visiting www.paysonchristianclinic.com.
How can you support the Payson Christian Clinic? Donations are welcome. The clinic is part of the Working Poor list, so individuals can give $400 and couples $800 and directly deduct these amounts from what they owe in Arizona state taxes. If you have investments in Individual Retirement Accounts and are over 72 years old, talk to your accountant as there are significant savings for you for contributing directly to the Christian Clinic.
You can also donate diabetes supplies and respiratory equipment like CPAP machines you may have stashed away.
Got a few hours to volunteer? Why not join the administrative, front office staff? They greet patients and process them into the clinic. Volunteers are also needed in the “back room” where staff works with patients as they are treated by the medical staff.
Prayer “Warrior” volunteers are always welcome, too.
For ways to help, call Marion Cobo, administrator at the clinic, at 928-468-8034. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the clinic at 701 S. Ponderosa, Suite D.
Email azhometownheroes@gmail.com to suggest other Hometown Heroes to feature.
