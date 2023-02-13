Can you imagine how scary it can be for a child living in the foster care system? Having to go to court with adults you don’t know all around you? Who can you rely on?
You may even live in another city because there was no foster care where you live. Perhaps you have moved in and out of foster homes. You wonder if you will ever live with your family again?
If a foster child is appointed a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), they have at least one consistent, caring person they can count on. A CASA volunteer is invested in the child’s life and well-being and follows their case as they move around. They advocate for the child, help at court appearances, meet with social workers and other professionals.
“Our No. 1 goal,” says Mariah Lantz, CASA Coordinator for Gila County, “is to get the child back into their family, but not until it is safe and healthy for them.”
Often, substance abuse by the parents results in a child being removed and put into foster care by the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
“Tragically, the parents don’t often get the mental health care they need while dealing with drugs and alcohol issues, so the state has to step in to protect the children,” Lantz said.
There are over 100 Gila County children who are in the foster care system and only about a third have a CASA representative. More are needed.
So, who are these Hometown Heroes that become Court Appointed Special Advocates? They are all volunteers. Carefully vetted through a process of application, interviews, background checks and a polygraph, they are, at their core, people who want to truly make a difference in children’s lives who are facing adversity. Once they have been selected, they go through 30 hours of training, either in-person classes or online.
“I was a CASA person in the state of Washington for eight years, but when we came to Payson to retire, I wanted to continue working with kids who need support.” said Susan Ward, who has been a CASA volunteer for the past year here in Payson.
“I am the only consistent, stable person in the life of the child I am working with. They know they can call on me anytime. One of my CASA kid’s parents from Washington texted me this week, happily reporting that her son is doing great now and he just won an award at school. These relationships are priceless.”
“My husband and I co-advocate,” said Sheri Peterson, “it is so rewarding for us in retirement.”
Peterson was a US Navy Commander and her husband is a retired airline pilot.
“We try to meet in person with our child at least monthly, but we can text, Zoom or call him too. The key is that he knows we are there for him, no matter what.”
One of the Payson volunteers is living in Florida for several months, but she is still in regular contact with her child back here in Arizona. Another CASA volunteer who is a single mom, full-time student with a full-time job still has a child she advocates for as a CASA volunteer.
Both Peterson and Ward agreed that Lantz, the CASA coordinator for Gila County, is a terrific coach and resource.
“She’s been an advocate herself, so she understands the challenges. She is always there to support us.”
Advocates report that they invest, on average, 10 hours a month.
Lantz has one goal –work herself out of a job. That means that every child is safe and with their family. Until that day, the work of the CASA office and the volunteers is a huge, positive service to children at risk.
