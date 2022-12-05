Payson’s first Hometown Heroes Community Celebration was held Friday, Dec. 2. Nearly two dozen local non-profit organizations took part with display tables highlighting their services to the community. Each had volunteers present to provide information about both the work of the organization and what kind of volunteer experiences they provide.
See the attached list of organizations and how to reach them. Each would welcome additional volunteers and donations to support their work.
The event filled the sanctuary at the United Methodist Church as was billed at a Buffet of Volunteer Opportunities.
Community residents came to explore specific interests. One, a retired mental health professional, was looking for opportunities to use his education and experience to help others on a volunteer, part-time basis. Another had a strong interest in the local forests’ creatures and especially birds, talked with both the Camera Club and Arizona Wild Rescue, an organization that responds to reports of wounded animals, especially large birds like owls and eagles.
Several veterans stopped by the Veterans Helping Veterans table inquiring about both services and how they might help. Another stopped at the Lions Club table and learned about how to recycle eyeglasses and hearing aids. Many visitors were both sad to hear that there are students with no food on weekends when they are away from the free breakfast and lunch the school provide kids in need but were pleased to learn that the Student Weekend Food Program provides bags for food for each student in need in partnership with the schools.
Combining fun and learning, the Northern Gila County Historical Society was present and sharing about the Zane Grey Cabin and the Museum at Green Valley Park.
Payson Flycasters and our local Trout Unlimited Chapter 530 were there too, sharing information on the classes that they provide after school for students and adult classes on weekends. They also offer weekly fly-tying classes.
The Rim Country Camera club featured many of their members’ photographs and their annual calendar as well as postcards.
Dueker Ranch shared information about their therapeutic riding lessons for special needs kids.
Students seeking advanced courses and college credit while still in high school can receive free tuition from Aspire Arizona. They talked with several parents about the program.
Payson Community Kids, which offers after-school programs, representatives were present as well.
Furry friends’ helpers were represented by the Central Arizona Humane Society. Both volunteers who support the animals waiting for a new forever home at the shelter and those that raise money from sales at the thrift store were present.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank provides both food and financial help for those in need. Payson Helping Payson and the Warming Center had displays of their services nearby.
The Senior Center was present with both driver volunteers and staff. The center is, for some seniors, their only connection to the outside world.
Banner Health has more than 70 volunteers greeting those coming to the hospital and working side by side with the professional staff to give great care. Volunteers were there to share their experiences and encourage others to join in.
Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country also had a table. They are focused on improving the lives or women and girls.
