Payson Area Hometown Heroes community event planned
Back in May, the Roundup launched Hometown Heroes, a column by community member Ric Hinkie.
Hinkie wanted a way to honor those volunteers and organizations working to make Payson and its quality of life better.
So far since then, he has written about a dozen service groups, ranging from the Humane Society volunteer dog walkers to Veterans Helping Veterans.
To celebrate these service organizations, Hinkie has organized a Hometown Heroes community event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street.
The Senior Center, Veterans Helping Veterans, Humane Society, Banner Payson Medical Center, Foodbanks, Wildlife Rescue, the Christian Clinic, Aspire Arizona, Kiwanis, Payson Library, Kids Fishing/Conservation, Time Out Shelter, Payson Helping Payson, Payson Community Kids and many other organizations’ volunteer teams will be on hand to share what they do.
This is an opportunity to support these groups, learn more about them and possibly volunteer.
Each organization will have a greeting table and they will bring along their volunteers.
“Think of this as a buffet of volunteer organizations,” Hinkie said. “If you love kids, animals, senior citizens, students seeking scholarships, veterans, and other residents in need, please come. Be part of the celebration. Enjoy some treats, cheer the volunteers on and thank the organizations keeping our community strong.”
The Payson Roundup, plus local churches and community volunteers sponsors the Hometown Heroes Celebration.
Email Azhometownheroes@gmail.com for more information. The event is open to all.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
