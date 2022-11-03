IMG-1003 (2).JPG

Meals on Wheels and the Senior Center were one of the organizations profiled as a Hometown Hero this year in the Roundup. Learn more about them and how you can volunteer with them and other community organizations at a Dec. 2 Hometown Heroes celebration.

Payson Area Hometown Heroes community event planned

Back in May, the Roundup launched Hometown Heroes, a column by community member Ric Hinkie.

