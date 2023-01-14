You will find heroes of the four-legged variety at Dueker Ranch with names like Blaze, Autumn and Bonnie the Clyde. Their owners are heros too, working with special needs children to give the gift of riding.
Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center opened in 2014.
The founders, Dennis and Kathy Dueker, will tell you that miracles happen with the help of horses.
“We have seen children that were non-verbal speak their first words while sitting on a horse. Children in wheelchairs feel freedom for the first time on the back of a horse. Autistic children have learned to focus and follow directions while riding. Grateful parents thank us for helping their children reach goals that they thought were unattainable,” they said.
Here are just a few of the many heartwarming stories parents have shared with the Duekers.
“Our son retains so much more of what he learns at each lesson. He is focused both on his riding such a large but gentle animal and he is learning how to care for them too.”
“Our daughter’s speech is much improved because when she is riding, she concentrates so much harder and she knows the horse responds to verbal commands.”
“Riding has given our daughter so much more confidence. She used to be so fearful. Now she is much more open to new experiences.”
Volunteers and donations are key to the success of Dueker Ranch. All services are provided free with a key philosophy that “We are all family helping each other.” They welcome the support of volunteers to help in horse therapy programs.
Volunteer jobs give each volunteer an opportunity to make use of their talents and skill meaningfully. The time commitment is up to the individuals.
Many of the volunteers have said that working with the horses and the children is their weekly therapy — that they feel better about their lives.
“I have seen such incredible outcomes from these kids’ experiences at the ranch. I receive so much peace from helping.”
Popular options for volunteers include side walker/coach, horse leader, barn hand, facility maintenance, grooming and tacking.
If you are interested in volunteer opportunities at the Dueker Ranch, contact them at DennisDueker@aol.com or call (928) 978-7039.
Dueker Ranch offers a range of programs designed to meet the needs of clients.
Using specially trained horses, instructors and volunteers serve participants of all ages and backgrounds and enable them to learn horsemanship, riding skills, and build horse and human relationships through therapy.
Hippotherapy is conducted by physical, occupational, and speech therapists who have achieved at minimum a level 1 certification through the American Hippotherapy Association. These therapists understand the three-dimensional gait of the horse and how to appropriately and safely apply this knowledge to achieve individualized therapy goals. Participants as young as three can benefit from hippotherapy.
The adaptive tiding (often called therapeutic tiding) and adaptive horsemanship program at Dueker Ranch focuses on teaching riding and horsemanship skills, with a focus on increasingly challenging participants physically, cognitively, and socially. Riding instructors and/or equine specialists work with riders from ages 4 and up to motivate and provide guidance in safely developing the independent skills and confidence from horseback riding that can carry over into their lives every day.
They can conduct adaptive riding and adaptive horsemanship classes as group or solo lessons. Instructors set personalized goals that can be met at an individual pace. With the support of the instructor, community volunteers, and of course their trusted horses, participants can realize their full potential by doing remarkable things in a fun, safe and engaging atmosphere.
Donations are critically important.
“Because we never charge for therapy sessions, the only way we can continue is through the valued support of others who see the value in the miracles horses can provide, and the life-changing assistance they help bring to others.”
The horses require a lot of care. The cost of feed, bedding, dental, veterinary, hoof care, exercise, and grooming are major expenses that donations must cover. Go to https://www.duekerranch.com/donate or send tax-deductible donations to: Dueker Ranch, Inc., 214 North Cornerstone Way, Payson, Arizona 85541
Note to Roundup: There is a special John Denver Tribute Concert planned for Friday, January 27, which supports Dueker Ranch. The concert will be at the Payson High School Auditorium with doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is free, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donation. Donations to support the free services of the Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, are most welcome.
