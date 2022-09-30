Volunteers are vital to patients and visitors when they come to Banner Payson Medical Center. There is a healthy and mutually appreciative relationship between Banner employees and the volunteers — many of whom work right next to the doctors, nurses and staff.

“Whether it is a volunteer greeting a nervous, apprehensive patient or their family that walks into our lobby. Or one of our volunteers focused on patients’ added comfort in the emergency room, inpatient surgery, or clinical care, they are a huge help,” said Jennifer Lawless, associate director of volunteer services and Banner High Country Seniors. “We also have administrative volunteers in various roles, including calling discharged patients at home to make sure they have their medicines and their next appointment scheduled. There is even a pet therapy program with 10 dogs that come to visit patients. Volunteers are key to quality health care here at Banner in Payson.”

