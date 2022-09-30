Banner likes to highlight their volunteers. A bulletin board with pictures is just one way. There are currently 68 hospital volunteers. Before COVID, there were more than 100. If you would like to volunteer, contact Banner Payson Medical Center.
Jennifer Lawless, associate director of volunteer services and Amberlyn Brady, newly hired volunteer service assistant. (At right) BJ Branyan helps in the gift shop. It is often a key spot for family members waiting for their loved ones.
Dee Gailey and Ronda Caldwell prepare a room for the next patient. Ronda led the surgery volunteer team 20 years ago and has re-joined the Banner Payson volunteer team.
Coyla McKean supports the nurse team in the surgery and outpatient areas.
Lisa Lyons maintains a confidential record of each discharged patient and checks in with them to ensure a continuum of care. Her notes go to the section leader in the surgery department.
Pat Halvarson is still recovering from an accident, but is active as a volunteer greeting visitors.
Bruce Halvarson is a host in the surgery waiting room. He keeps the families informed of their loved one’s progress.
Volunteers are vital to patients and visitors when they come to Banner Payson Medical Center. There is a healthy and mutually appreciative relationship between Banner employees and the volunteers — many of whom work right next to the doctors, nurses and staff.
“Whether it is a volunteer greeting a nervous, apprehensive patient or their family that walks into our lobby. Or one of our volunteers focused on patients’ added comfort in the emergency room, inpatient surgery, or clinical care, they are a huge help,” said Jennifer Lawless, associate director of volunteer services and Banner High Country Seniors. “We also have administrative volunteers in various roles, including calling discharged patients at home to make sure they have their medicines and their next appointment scheduled. There is even a pet therapy program with 10 dogs that come to visit patients. Volunteers are key to quality health care here at Banner in Payson.”
There are 68 regular volunteers currently, which is more than twice as many as five years ago.
“Pre-COVID, we were up over 100, so we are always looking for more,” Lawless said.
Why do the volunteers enjoy their work? Every volunteer I talked with said they were there for the patients and families first. Showing concern, being friendly, finding out how they can help ease the stress are the primary goals.
Of course, there are patient comfort activities like preparing areas for new patients, bringing blankets and other comfort related items to patients, supporting medical staff, keeping records and doing follow-up.
“We are treated with respect and appreciation not as unpaid, nameless workers,” said volunteer Dee Gailey.
Gailey’s daughter, a nurse at Banner, suggested her mother volunteer. That was 18 years ago.
Other volunteers reported they find volunteering just “feels good.”
“Every time I help a patient, I think about the people I know who have received great care here, and I want to continue that tradition,” shared another volunteer.
All the volunteers I talked with reported high satisfaction and feel they are happier when helping others.
I want to thank Lawless for sharing the amazing group of Banner Volunteers with us. As I watched her interact with them from department to department, it was clear she “walks her talk” about treating everyone with respect and genuine care.
