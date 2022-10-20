You see them walking down Main Street every morning in yellow safety vests, dog leash in hand.
They are the volunteer dog walkers at the Humane Society of Central Arizona. They arrive around 8 in the morning, meet up with Apollo, Kansas, Rusty, Nova or one of the other dogs awaiting a lifetime home and take a walk.
“Good for both of us,” said Mike Behrens, who has been volunteering for the past eight years.
Teresa DuMarce, who recently took Apollo for a walk, said she wants to adopt all the dogs, especially after they spend time with them walking, but she knows she can’t take them all home.
“As Mother Teresa said, ‘If you can’t feed all of the hungry, then just feed one.’”
She added, “There is a dog for every human and a human for every dog.”
She shared the story of Teddy, who had been in and out of the shelter for five years. A female truck driver visited the shelter several times, every time stopping to check in on Teddy. Eventually, she adopted Teddy and now he rides proudly in the cab of his owner’s truck on the road in California.
Helping these dogs and their cat counterparts in the shelter find a loving forever home is the universal goal of all the volunteers and the staff.
They have a number of events coming up where you can see animals that are available, including the AeroFair on Oct. 22. Adoption costs range from $50 to $150, depending upon the age of the animal.
Besides walking dogs, shelter volunteers work with the kittens and adult cats while others help keep the laundry and pet bowls clean.
Kathy Cramer said she works the weekends so volunteering at the shelter during the week helps her feel productive.
“I really enjoy the interaction with the animals,” she said.
In an earlier story about the volunteers at the Humane Society Thrift Store on Main Street, we explained that there would be an enormous hole in the overall budget to care for the animals at the shelter without the income from the thrift store. The store contributes 30% of the budget. It costs an average of $36.55 per day to house and care for a dog at the shelter and $32.69 for a cat. Those costs, however, don’t cover the love that staff and volunteers provide.
