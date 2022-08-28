It costs nearly $40 a day for the Humane Society of Central Arizona to house a dog.
Helping cover that cost is the Humane Society Thrift Store on Main Street.
Without the amazing volunteers at the Humane Society Thrift Store on Main Street, there would be a huge hole in the overall budget to care for the animals. The store contributes 30% to the budget. It costs an average of $36.55 per day to house and care for a dog at the shelter and $32.69 for a cat. Those costs don’t cover the love that is needed for these critters by staff and volunteers at the shelter — those other volunteers that walk the dogs, socialize with the cats, clean, feed and often foster an animal.
Today, we are highlighting the volunteers at the store with a future article on the volunteers at the shelter.
The merchandise at the store is donated. Volunteers receive the items on the east side of the building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The items need to be sorted, cleaned, checked over, priced and placed into the store in the correct places. There is plenty of clothing, household items, sporting goods, outdoor items, and furniture, plus some specialty things like antiques and jewelry. The store does not take in baby clothes or toys, their customer base does not look for these things.
I asked Sally Young, one volunteer that you’ll meet when you first enter the store, about what customers are looking for.
“Oh, there are regulars who are looking for antiques, jewelry, and the unusual items. We also get a lot of income from our furniture. We had an Asian style table with gold leaf that when compared to online options was worth thousands of dollars. We had a 1920s manual adding machine and a Japanese ‘moving’ art piece. But lots of people find good quality clothing and items for their pets too,” she said.
Volunteers usually work a half-day shift from 9-12:30 or 12:30-4:30. Ryan Abraham is the store manager and Luci Trushel is the overall operations director for both the store and the shelter. Both are very volunteer friendly and invite additional volunteers to contact them at 928-468-6419.
There is a genuine sense of community at the store among the 19 volunteers who share the work. The volunteers I talked with during my visit said they enjoyed working together for an important cause.
Of course, besides volunteering, the Humane Society welcomes financial donations. You can go to their website at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org to donate.
“Respect, Grace, Compassion and LOVE for the animals that share our journey “Because They Matter” is the guiding philosophy of the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
