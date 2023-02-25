Besides food in your tummy and a warm place to sleep, the next need that can bring smiles to a disadvantaged child is a pair of shoes that fit, a jacket and some new clothes.
That’s what the Hometown Heroes volunteers at Kaitie’s Closet work so hard to provide: clothes for marginalized children.
“We had a young girl walk two miles to get to one of our distribution sessions,” said Bob Horne, director of Kaitie’s Closet, “who left with a size 8 pair of new shoes ... she left us a used pair sized 4 and a half that she walked over in. I can’t imagine how sore her feet must have been. Another brother and sister came in wearing shoes they had found in a dumpster. ‘Look at my new shoes they beamed’ as they left us.”
Kaitie’s Closet is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is loaned space at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church helps too, as the coats and jackets are all washed by volunteers before distribution. Their mission is to provide clothing for kids in need. They offer Distribution Days monthly except for June and December. They carefully sort through donated items for children’s clothing.
Clothing for babies is passed on to New Beginnings. Adult clothing is not accepted.
“Sorting and tagging” sessions are held at the church twice monthly. That’s when the volunteers are especially active as they prepare for the monthly distribution sessions. The next distribution days are March 29 – the Spring Giveaway and April 26.
“We love quality kids’ clothing. When we sort, we ask ourselves, would we encourage our grandkids to wear this? If not, we pass it along,” said Horne. “We buy new shoes, socks and underwear to distribute. We serve up to 25 families on a distribution day.”
The Hometown Heroes at Kaitie’s Closet served 156 families with 325 children in 2022. They provided 197 coats and jackets, 207 pairs of new shoes and many, many pants, tops, and other clothing items.
On the west side of St. Paul’s is a pink Kaitie’s Closet collection bin where donations can be put. Monetary donations can be sent to Kaitie’s Closet, P.O. Box 1984, Pine, AZ 85544.
Kaitie’s Closet was started in 2012 by the Gooch family in honor of their granddaughter Kaitie.
The board includes Ray Bailiff, Tom Hiscox, Marilyn Horne and Maria Hernandez.
