If you have a huge passion for youth, sports, wildlife, hunting, fishing and conservation, then the Mogollon Sporting Association is for you.
They have raised more than $2.5 million and invested the money in a wide variety of activities that have benefited the 50-mile radius around Payson.
Here are just a few of the activities they have supported: Creating the fitness center at the middle school; the wrestling training area; batting cages; the archery team; our local fish hatcheries; trout stream restoration; youth camps with Arizona Game and Fish Department, and improving the Highline Trail. And that is only a partial list.
Like to hunt? MSA has helped fund flyovers of bighorn sheep in their habitat. Jim Goughnour, recently named chair of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and vice president of the MSA, reported that our area may soon have its first bighorn sheep tag approved in the Hellsgate Wilderness.
Ever thought of a high-tech wild turkey? MSA supported equipping wild turkeys with mini radios under their wings that could communicate with satellites so they could be tracked and monitored. Why? Well, many of our area’s wild turkeys did not survive our very severe winter a few years back. So MSA, with AZGFD, supported this research effort so that proper habitat could be verified so AZGFD could reintroduce new stock. I teased Goughnour by asking him if he had ever been “ticketed” by a conservation officer in the field. He smiled and said, “no, but you can be assured I always have my fishing and hunting licenses with me in the field.” That’s good advice for all of us.
The MSA’s annual banquet funds all of these activities and many more. This year’s banquet is Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mazatzal Casino.
Becky Prock is the MSA’s banquet chair. “I love to throw a good party. And it feels so good to know the proceeds are helping kids and local wildlife in our area in so many ways.” She has four children who love the outdoors and Rim Country. When not planning the banquet, which she reported starts for the next year, the day after this one is over, she is a planner for the Town of Payson.
I interviewed Craig Swartwood, MSA’s current president, and one of the four founders. He explained that the four included Ted Pettet, Payson’s first mayor, and himself, both of whom still live locally. The other two have moved away. He was quick to add that Gary Barcom, who joined the group in the second year, was also still active.
Like all the Hometown Heroes I have interviewed, Swartwood does not want the spotlight on him.
“This is about the amazing volunteers who keep MSA going strong.”
He was proud to share that the second generation was now a vibrant part of the MSA. Prock is the daughter of Barbara (MSA treasurer) and Patrick Underwood and Jake Swartwood is a former MSA president and current board member. Jake is dean of students at the Rim Country Middle School.
I asked why Swartwood has been involved since its beginning 30 years ago.
“We have such an amazing natural area all around us. And it appeals to lots of sportsmen and women. Before MSA, many of us were active in various fundraisers for groups supporting ducks, elk, trout, etc. But when those groups took the locally raised money to Montana, or Idaho, or other places to fund projects, some friends and I said, hey, let’s figure out a way to keep that money in our area to help our kids and our wildlife here.”
Together they founded the Mogollon Sporting Association.
“We partner and support the Arizona Game and Fish Department, as they do so many amazing things in our area. We are so fortunate to have Jim Goughnour, a Payson resident since 2005, on the AZGFD Commission. He is very involved in MSA as well,” Swartwood said. “We are also committed to supporting our local schools both academically and in athletics.”
How can you help support the mission of MSA and benefit our community? If you have similar interests and/or have some fundraising and relationship skills, MSA would welcome your help.
Donations are always welcome. Send a check to the Mogollon Sporting Association, P.O. Box 1662, Payson, AZ 85547. You can also donate door prizes and raffle items such as wildlife art, sporting goods and other items to be auctioned off at the annual banquet. According to Swartwood, some local companies like Payson Concrete and Materials have supported MSA since the beginning.
MSA is on Facebook. They meet the first Wednesday of the month at Axis Culture, 500 S. Beeline at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. MSA is also part of Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation, a statewide group.
Want more information on MSA? Contact Craig Swartwood at gander2coop@gmail.com or jgoughnour@azgfd.gov.
