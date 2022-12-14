Did you know Payson was once famous for Moonshine? Has 1,000-year-old artifacts? Has its own fire lookout tower and the original Julia Randall school room, circa 1940s?
The volunteers at the Northern Gila County Historical Society—gift shop, Zane Grey Cabin replica and Rim Country Museum do, and they would love to share these things and many more.
And they sell great Christmas gifts there too. Maybe a furry rattlesnake, a stuffed elk, or your very own Mogollon Monster shirt or hat. There are amazing books on the local history and some very interesting western style cookbooks, including one entitled, “Calf Fries and Cow Pies, too.”
When you enter the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays, you will meet a volunteer first to welcome you, collect a small entrance fee and get you oriented to the two-level museum, the outdoor exhibits and the Zane Grey cabin. There is a short orientation video.
The Historical Societies’ mission is to acquire and preserve artifacts and writings relating to the history and culture of Northern Gila County for exhibit and research. It is a non-profit organization that depends upon donations, gift shop sales—which account for 30% of its income, admission fees and, many volunteers who do everything from building maintenance, to operating the store, serving as tour guides, and welcome visitors.
“My wife and decided to move to Payson a few years back, and I was looking for something worthwhile to do. I did an internet search, found the Historical Society, came for a visit and I am still here enjoying the history and the people who care about our beautiful area and the surrounding communities,” said Frank Tresnak, publicity director.
President Sandy Carson and Vice President Lisa Rasley gave the Roundup a tour of the facility recently.
“We couldn’t serve our community without them (volunteers),” Carson said. “Some are here every week doing a specific job they have chosen and some enjoy learning about all the volunteer roles and can serve anywhere. None of us had any background when we started. So new volunteers need not be concerned. There is a very friendly process of learning about what we have here. We help each other.”
“Our volunteers tell us great stories about how first-time visitors enjoy what they see,” said Rasley. “Often the volunteers report that those visitors come back with additional friends and family because they want to share what we have. We have, thanks to the Tonto Apache Tribe, some pottery that is over 1,000 years old. One youngster looked at the sawmill exhibit and, after a moment of thought, said ‘oh wow, no wonder the movie theater is called the Sawmill Theater, its located where the old sawmill used to be.’ Another youngster smiled when he saw the Julia Randall, one room school exhibit on the second floor. ‘That’s my school’s name!’”
Many don’t know that the MGM Lion, seen at the beginning of movies, was in a plane crash near Payson. That is one of the 22 exhibits in the museum.
So come to the museum complex, say hello to the volunteers, enjoy the exhibits inside and out. Consider joining as a volunteer. Consider a donation to help keep it going. They are always updating and adding to the collection. And they have many special events during the year.
Their website is www.rimcountrymuseum.org, mailing address is NGCHS, PO Box 2579, Payson, AZ 847. You can reach them by telephone at 928-474-3483. The complex is in the Green Valley Park Complex, just West of Julia Randall School.
