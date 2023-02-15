Can you imagine being a parent or grandparent of 50-90 kids? Fun loving, full of pep, curious, and, yes, sometimes mischievous kids. But 50-90?
Welcome to the world of the Hometown Heroes at Payson Community Kids, a free after-school program for the underprivileged children of Payson.
The buses pull up and Beth Gallob, or “Miss Beth” as the kids call her, welcomes both elementary and high schoolers at PCK, just north of Expedition Church.
The kids get in line to register so that the staff and volunteers know who is on the grounds. Each child is only released to registered family members. After checking in, it’s snack time with Jaherr Smith doling out the goodies. Smith has been with PCK for 11 years.
In addition to the fenced and secure playground to get their wiggles out, overseen by Miss Beth and other volunteers, the kids get help with their homework, do art projects and physical activities; including dance and outdoor games. The goal is a safe, warm and loving atmosphere.
During my visit on January 31, Bob Horne was there to tutor reading.
Candy Lidster, or “Miss Candy,” was in the art room stocked with colorful paints, papers, and art tools. The project of the day was to use buttons and ribbons to make colorful art on paper. There are indoor and outdoor games too. Central to all these activities is the modeling and coaching of social skills.
Before heading home, the children are fed dinner, which is often provided by a local church, restaurant or organizations as well as individuals.
“There is such a loving atmosphere,” said Marilyn Horne. “The kids run up to us and hug us, exclaiming ‘I love your meals’ and ‘thanks for the snacks.’”
Kids range in age from kindergarten through high school. Some volunteers have been there long enough that they run into now grownup former PCK kids. The reunions are always warm remembrances of good times together when some of those kids faced going home with no one there and other sometimes scary situations.
Ms. Kat is the current director at PCK and is always trying to keep the dream of Marcy Rogers (the original founder of Payson Community Kids) alive.
PCK is a “free” program funded by donations from the community. Send a check to Payson Community Kids P.O. Box 1856 Payson, AZ, 85547.
For more information or to volunteer, the office can be reached after noon at 928-478-7160. Volunteers and donations are always needed.
(1) comment
They are all wonderful kids . Remind me of sandlot kids all smart and adventurous 🙏🙋♂️
