Like it or not, the Payson community has a homeless crisis.
Every night from 4 to 6:30 p.m. the Payson Homeless and Veterans Homeless Initiative offers a hot dinner, clothing, and a shower. In cold weather or during a natural disaster, the center has sleeping accommodations too. Imagine living on the street and in the forest in the snow and cold.
The Warming Center, as it is often referred to, is at 601 E. Highway 260, on the east end of Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s parking lot. It exists to help anyone in crisis.
This edition of Hometown Heroes features the dedicated volunteers who keep the center open and serving needy people.
Before we begin the story, however, let me invite you to their volunteer orientation luncheon this Saturday, Sept. 10, at noon. Learn about the center and how it serves veterans and others by providing dinner and, during cold weather, a place to sleep. Talk to the volunteers that help with all aspects of intake, food service, monitoring the bunkhouse and other activities. Say thank you to them and maybe you’ll be motivated to help once a month. As the team says, “Be the change you want to see in our community.”
Skyler Brice, the director of operations, has been there since December 2019 when it opened.
“The center was in the works for over two years,” said Brice. “Rev. Neal Worthington of Unity Church of Payson, Mayor Tom Morrissey, Dorine Prine, of the Lions Club and the Community Action Program, and Christine Krauss, who is part of the crisis team out of SW Behavioral Health, were all part of the initial planning and creation of the center.”
The center can offer food, a shower, and clothing, but is only open for sleeping when the temperature for three days is below 35 degrees, or the town declares an emergency.
The center can support a maximum of 160 people, but averages 45 each day.
A shelter, like the one in Flagstaff, may offer sleeping accommodations year-round. Currently, they average 145 people.
Brice notes the center is a great example of people from different points of view coming together for the good of all. Both Senator Sinema and Congressman Gosar have helped the center with legislation, for example.
“We are totally non-partisan. We are just here to help those in need.”
Who are the beneficiaries of the center here in Payson? It’s a varied group. Some have unexpected challenges that tax their fixed income ability to pay. Single parents sharing child care while others work might come by with the children. Several people have come because they came to be with family members who are ill, but in coming here to be with them lost their jobs back home. Others have been taken advantage of and don’t know how to protect themselves or extract themselves from the difficult circumstances they find themselves in.
Just last week, Brice reported the center housed two people who were treated in the emergency room at the hospital and needed a place to stay briefly. Both returned safely to their homes in other communities.
Others are trying to let go of drug and alcohol addictions. Gila County is the No. 1 county in Arizona for addiction related issues.
“We find many people who have grown up in the tiny communities scattered around Payson and it’s hard for them to move away, so many of their issues just continue on,” said Brice.
“We have also been serving an average of 10 kids as single parents trust us,” continued Brice. “In time of great need, such as a forest fire, we take the first 160 people, then the others go to the south hall at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Payson United Methodist Church or another designated church or facility that is part of the plan.”
Want to help support the center? Come to the lunch on Sept. 10 and learn more. Send a check to Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative, P.O. Box 2732, Payson, AZ 85547. The center is a non-profit, so your contributions may help you at tax time.
For more information, email paysonwarming center@gmail.com or call Brice at 928-970-2041.
