Their families are elsewhere, their friends are gone. They are alone. One in six seniors faces depression, isolation, and hunger.
But Jan, a regular recipient of the Meals on Wheels program, wakes up in the morning and knows that she will have a meal today. Anita will be reminded to eat. Betty, who has fallen and been lying on the floor all night, knows that her “angel” will come for her in the morning. And John says that he feels like a million dollars when he sees the driver coming to deliver his meal.
These are the stories of our senior citizens. Jan, Anita, Betty and John are not statistics but real people, right here in Payson, who belong to families and have neighbors, yet they face these unimaginable hardships on their own.
The Payson Senior Center is helping these seniors and many others maintain independence and quality of life.
The volunteers at the Center, this month’s Hometown Heroes, have wheels and some are pretty amazing cooks. They are the Meals on Wheels Team that work out of the Payson Senior Center. The team prepares meals in the Senior Center kitchen, packages them and then the drivers head out to deliver them to those registered and waiting for them all over town.
Each day, the prep team meets between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and begins the daily meal preparation. Maybe today it’s chicken fajitas, refried beans, Spanish rice and a fruit cup or spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and peaches. The variety of their monthly menu is amazing.
Once the food is cooked and ready, the team dishes it out and covers it for transportation to the 150 homebound seniors who are waiting with a smile for their meal. For some, the driver may be the only person they see regularly. The food satisfies their physical needs, and the visit satisfies their emotional need to be in contact with others.
The team delivers 36,000 meals each year. Recipients are encouraged to provide a $3 donation when they can. The actual cost per meal is $7.60 when prep, delivery and fuel are all added together. The same menu is served to the 35-40 seniors who travel to the center to eat in the dining room Monday through Thursday.
You can help. They have a serious need for Thursday drivers. The shift is 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call the senior center at 928-474-4876 to check out how you might help. Imagine the satisfaction of not only delivering lifesaving food but enriching the lives of local seniors.
Tom began volunteering in April 2021. He has accumulated a grand total of 186 hours so far. Tom shares his time supporting the Meals on Wheels program. It was in knowing that there are people who need help or otherwise may go hungry that gave Tom the desire to be a volunteer.
“I want to use my time after retiring in a meaningful way.”
Tom is also the president of the local flyfishing club, which works with children and veterans. It’s not that Tom doesn’t have a busy life. He has three grandchildren in the Valley that also keep him pretty busy and here in Payson he mentors kids learning to fish, offers weekly fly tying sessions, and maybe even gets to fish once in a while. Even with all of that, Tom is the first person to tell you that his work at the center is really rewarding and he can still enjoy his life.
The Center has served over 600,000 meals to frail seniors in our community since 2000.
“The benefits go far beyond the meal delivered. Our drivers and volunteers make sure our seniors are OK through visual wellness checks,” said Debbie Stephens, director of marketing for the Center, “We are their friends. We laugh with them. We cry with them. We encourage them. We embrace life together.”
Sound like a worthwhile place to help others? You bet. Give them a call and see how you can help. Besides volunteering, financial support is also important.
The Payson Senior Center offers much more than the Meals on Wheels and in person dining services. Join them for games, exercise, music, classes, and more. The schedule is available in print, so stop by or use the website www.paysonseniorcenter.org.
