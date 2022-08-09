Their families are elsewhere, their friends are gone. They are alone. One in six seniors faces depression, isolation, and hunger.

But Jan, a regular recipient of the Meals on Wheels program, wakes up in the morning and knows that she will have a meal today. Anita will be reminded to eat. Betty, who has fallen and been lying on the floor all night, knows that her “angel” will come for her in the morning. And John says that he feels like a million dollars when he sees the driver coming to deliver his meal.

