The mission of this week’s hometown heroes’ is to keep your home and our Rim communities free of forest fires.
Throughout the summer and fall, Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. (PSFR) volunteers staff a brush pit every Sunday afternoon and Thursdays for residents to dump their tree branches, leaves, and other green debris.
The PSFR crew wrapped up brush pit operations on Nov. 20, but will back open in the spring.
The overriding goal of the organization is to make it easier for everyone to protect their properties from fire. The pit is one service, but their website has many other helps.
Even if you never have debris to drop off, the PSFR pit benefits you. If you hire yard maintenance folks or have your property professionally fire-wised, your contractor can dump your green debris for free at the pit. Thanks to Gila County Commissioner Steve Christensen, the PSFR received a grant to open the pit on Thursdays. This allows contractors that rarely work on Sundays to have a place to dump their loads without charging their customers.
What happens to the debris? Much of it is collected by biomass companies that turn it into environmentally friendly products. This is a tremendous improvement from just burning it all. A recent study suggests that the fires in the American West are actually making flooding and hail worse in the central parts of the US. So, fire prevention not only makes us safer but helps Americans elsewhere too. The biomass companies collect from the Blattner pit and the county landfill, which also collects debris, but charges to dump.
Want to help? First, clean up the fire hazards around your house. Especially debris in your rain gutters and along your foundation. Ideally move any burnable greenery at least 5 feet away from any dwelling or outbuilding. Then trim low-hanging branches from your trees. This is called firewising and their website https://psfuelreduction.org can help you understand how to do this effectively.
Sadly, some folks drop off debris outside the locked gates when the pit is not open. This is not only a fire hazard, as it is often dumped among the trees, but it also requires the volunteers to move it into the pit area.
The group held four events this year with more to come: the Pine Trail Run (run through the mountains), Fire on the Rim (Mountain Bike race through the mountains), Wildfire Prevention Day and 4th of July BBQ (In Strawberry). Check their website for future events and see their list of other projects.
Their board is Elsa Steffanson, the executive director; Cindy Jordan, director of finance; Joan Backmanm, director of trails; Greg Zimmerman, director of fuel reduction projects; RC Cristner, director of events; Mario Cristner, director of technology and Scott Kehlm, director at large.
Want to join these great volunteers or donate to help keep the facility open and support their other fire safety programs? Visit their website, call 602-842-1955 or email to psfuelreduction@gmail.com. You can donate online or send them a check. They are a charitable, 501 (C) 3 organization.
