It is that time of year again when the community is asked to help those in need for the holidays.
There are several food banks taking donations, including St. Vincent de Paul, the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank as well as Community Presbyterian Church.
Donations given during the holidays often help these organizations throughout the year as organizers stretch every dollar.
At Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., the need never ends.
Clients line up by 9 a.m. with Deacon’s Pantry staff ready to check them in or register them if they are there for the first time. The system is orderly, efficient, yet friendly and warm. They need food and they trust the volunteers will help them. And they are right, sometimes more than 850 of them each month. That’s the average number of monthly bags of food that the food bank provides.
“We try to supply some protein, fruit, vegetables, things like mac and cheese, soups, and related foods,” said John Elliott, who has been volunteering there since the beginning in 2008. “We have a special package for homeless folks. They do not have access to cooking facilities, and maybe don’t even have a can opener, although we can help with that if we need to.”
Donations of food and, of course, money are always welcome and very helpful for this nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible as charitable. Folks over 72.5 years old who have Individual Retirement Accounts can contribute directly to the Presbyterian Food Bank directly from their required annual distributions (RMDs) too.
A semi load of food arrives monthly on the first Monday from United Food Bank in the Valley. It is food provided under federal supplemental food funding. The volunteers have to unload the truck and move the food across the church parking lot.
“We aren’t getting any younger,” laughed Elliott, “so after the National Guard was no longer assigned to help us, we received an amazing, electric pallet jack that helps us move food into the storage areas. We can take refrigerated and frozen food plus cans, boxes and bags. There is a place for all of them.
On my visit, I first met Alice Natale, who was checking each client in. She checks the names against a recipe card deck. Later, she updates the computer records for each client for each visit. Mary Nelson and Diane DeChaine welcomed each client in and helped them pick up their bag of food. Each person can come to the bank twice each month.
Barry DeChaine, Diane’s husband, was on duty too. He was packing the bags of food with other volunteers.
The DeChaines are recent volunteers. They moved to Payson and looked for a way to get involved in helping people. They learned of the Presbyterian Food Bank and came over for a visit. They have been involved ever since. They encourage others to volunteer as well.
“We are meeting new people,” explained Frank, “and we feel good about making a difference. We are grateful for our economic health and it feels good to help others not so fortunate.”
Want to help provide food for those in need in our area? Send a check to Community Presbyterian Church at 800 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541 and put “food bank” in the memo line. Want to talk about volunteer opportunities? Call 928-474-2059.
The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
