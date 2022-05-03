Look around Payson and it isn’t hard to find someone lending a helping hand.
We want to celebrate those residents going above and beyond, and so the Roundup is launching Hometown Heroes, a new column that will be published one to two times a month.
Ric Hinkie has volunteered to spearhead the effort, a Hometown Hero in his own right. Since moving to Payson in 2005, Hinkie has served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, two churches and the local Trout Unlimited chapter. He and his wife were selected as Big Brother of the year in 2013. He is retired from the Army and retired president of a national energy worker safety organization. He is a journalism graduate of the University of Minnesota, a published author, and continues to write essays, poetry, and maintains several websites for local organizations. His motto is “Freely give and freely receive.”
Hinkie believes that community is the heart of bringing out the best in all of us. He invites readers to submit other Hometown Heroes to be featured in future columns.
Email azhometownheroes@gmail.com with your suggestions.
We are looking to both honor local citizens who give freely of their time for the betterment of the community and to provide you, the reader, with ideas about how you can take part and help as well.
Christian Clinic helping the uninsured
by Ric Hinkie, Hometown Heroes
Here are some medical heroes to celebrate. The Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa St., Suite D, serves between 80 to 110 people each month. That’s more than 16,000 since its founding in 2007.
All patients either have no health insurance or huge deductibles. Doctors Judy Hunt, Alan Michels, Lauren Washatka and physician assistants Mike DeMack, Gerilyn Trulove and nurse practitioner Lynne Vigil are the medical team.
Marion Cobo is the clinic administrator and her staff are the first people patients see. Back room volunteers then assist the patients as they seek treatment. Everyone volunteers their time and their expertise. They even have Prayer Warriors who are there whenever the clinic is open. The clinic also has an orthopedic specialist, Dr. Larry Shank; and Dr. Eve Shank, an ear, nose and throat specialist who volunteers at least once a month.
On average, it takes clinic staff two hours to process and complete each visit. As part of their work alongside the medical staff, medical students from various universities gain practical experience.
Hundreds of students have served at the clinic since its founding. One in particular, Dr. Lauren Washatka, was present during my visit. She came as a new student seven years ago and will graduate as a fully board certified physician next year. That’s a win-win for everyone, especially because many of these medical professionals are being trained in rural or smaller community medicine. Many plan to make a career in either Payson or rural locations.
The obvious question is why do all these folks volunteer? They have other professional jobs in medicine and are otherwise active in the community and with their families and friends.
“Our hearts were breaking when we realized how many area people had little or no access to quality medical care. We believed we were and are, to this day, called to serve,” said Dr. Hunt.
What’s next for the clinic? Telemedicine is in the works. Alfonso Munoz Jr. is the telemedicine director. The plan is to reach patients in Young, Pine-Strawberry, Tonto Basin, Forest Lakes and outlying communities via the internet.
Patients will talk with a medical professional and get the help needed online when they cannot come to the Payson clinic.
Appointments are available by calling 928-468-2209. Get more information by visiting www.paysonchristianclinic.com.
How can you support the Payson Christian Clinic? Donations are welcome. The clinic is part of the Working Poor list, so individuals can give $400 and couples $800 and directly deduct these amounts from what they owe in Arizona state taxes. If you have investments in Individual Retirement Accounts and are over 72 years old, talk to your accountant as there are significant savings for you for contributing directly to the Christian Clinic.
You can also donate diabetes supplies and respiratory equipment like CPAP machines you may have stashed away.
Got a few hours to volunteer? Why not join the administrative, front office staff? They greet patients and process them into the clinic. Volunteers are also needed in the “back room” where staff works with patients as they are treated by the medical staff.
“Prayer Warrior” volunteers are always welcome, too.
For ways to help, call Marion Cobo, administrator at the clinic, at 928-468-8034. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the clinic at 701 S. Ponderosa, Suite D.
