Imagine a fully stocked grocery store — canned goods, bakery, dairy, fresh veggies, frozen food, fruit and more. This is one store where you can’t buy anything. It’s all free to needy residents. The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank feeds 70 to 80 families every 10 days. That’s more than 2,565 boxes provided in a year and more than 15,000 pounds of food every month gathered from a variety of local and Valley sources.
It takes more than 100 volunteers to keep the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and shopping mall operating. Shelves must be stocked and the food supplied. These are this Roundup issue’s Hometown Heroes.
On my tour with guide Joe Rizzo, president, I met Kathy Belman, the treasurer, who was accounting for the financial and food donations. Records are needed for a variety of supporting organizations which include the United Food Bank in Phoenix, St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, individual donors of both food and money, and local supermarkets Bashas’ and Safeway who also contribute, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Payson Helping Payson and Community Presbyterian Church also assist St. Vincent de Paul financially.
Next, I met Tom Garifo, manager of the food bank as he was packing a box that will soon be delivered to a recipient waiting out in the parking lot. Garifo is a retired firefighter.
Tom Brummel has been volunteering for five years and is one of the “runners” who takes the packed boxes — each built based upon the recipient’s profile, which includes the number of family members in need — to the vehicles waiting outside.
The food bank is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. To request food or a propane voucher, come to the food bank when it is open. The volunteers will meet with you and gather the information they need. Then when you come to the food bank in the future, a volunteer will pull your records and issue a number to you so the “runner” can get the correct box to your car.
There is special help for the homeless. They provide food that does not have to be cooked in special bags.
Financial aid is also available to help with rent and utilities. Volunteer staff will meet with you to learn about your situation in a private intake meeting. Financial help is available once a year based upon need.
Want to be a food bank Hometown Hero yourself? Here are some great ways to help. First, donate food. Any food items that have not spoiled or expired are useful. Some donors bring a few items to the food bank, others bring many pounds. Second, send or bring financial donations. There is a donation box on the door of the food bank in the St. Philip the Apostle parking lot. Or mail checks to SVDP, P.O. Box 1317, Payson, AZ 85547. Third, volunteers are always needed to stock the shelves, pack the boxes, deliver the food to the waiting vehicles or work with the recipients. Volunteer a few hours here and there or become a regular volunteer on a schedule.
St. Vincent de Paul also operates a shopping mall at the corner of Cedar Street and the Beeline. All the workers there are volunteers. The proceeds from the store come to the food bank to help us help those in need. The mall needs donations of merchandise and volunteers to help with staffing the three buildings containing the merchandise. They are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They would like to open another day, but to do so, they need more volunteers.
I asked Joe Rizzo, my guide, why he, his wife Eileen, who is the membership lead, and the others volunteer at the food bank. “We are called to be in service to each other. This is what Jesus showed us how to do. We are all grateful for what we have and we want to help others who are not so fortunate.” He went on to explain that “the St Vincent de Paul Food Bank is open to all who are in need and that the volunteers are from many other churches around town, we are not a Roman Catholic only kind of group.”
