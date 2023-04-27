Can you imagine how scary and painful it would be to have your spouse/partner/relative or someone else mentally and perhaps even physically hurt you? What would you do? Who could you turn to? Where would you get help?
For 30 years, the Time Out Shelter in Payson has been a refuge for more than 10,000 people, mostly women and children, but sometimes men too.
The volunteers and staff at the shelter are Hometown Heroes who have provided housing, food, counseling, legal guidance, physical and mental health services and more.
While visiting the Time Out store, 244 Highway 260, earlier this month, one woman that Time Out has helped was shopping for items for her new apartment. She had stayed at the shelter for two months, worked hard on changing her life around, and was now becoming more independent. But, explained Trish Klaver, Time Out’s CEO, “this woman is not abandoned just because she moved out of the residential facility. She is now a community client who can continue to benefit from an ongoing relationship.”
“I can’t make it without them,” the woman said. Her identity is private, but the smile on her face and the sense of accomplishment was clear.
“I learned about how to deal with domestic abuse and even post-traumatic stress syndrome or PTSD. It doesn’t just happen to soldiers.”
Clients have various group learning options and access to lay legal advocates to help with restraining orders. There are licensed family counselors available too.
While there is no hard and fast set of rules, a general goal of 120 days is a target time to live in the Time Out residential shelter. Last year, the shelter helped 318 individuals.
“We get a lot of help from area churches, foundations, local donors, businesses and volunteers,” said Klaver. “We are not affiliated with any one faith or other organization. We are open to all who need help.”
The volunteers I met were working in the thrift store were working diligently to serve customers. The store generates about 20% of the annual budget. There were many goodies, from clothing and accessories to books, electronics, furniture, appliances, games and a variety of other items. Pamela Dickenson was serving as cashier. Ed Pacton, the electronics guru who checks every TV, computer, CD player and other electronics, was polishing a dining room table while I stopped by his workshop. We shared Army stories and agreed that while the standard joke among veterans is to never volunteer for anything, we both are glad to volunteer in Payson.
Interested in volunteering? Deborah Crawford is the store manager, and she explained schedules were very flexible. Volunteers create their own schedule and can work in sorting donations, pricing and stocking, cashiering, and just being helpful to customers. Some volunteers are regulars and others are in and out as their schedules permit.
If you would like to donate items to the store (they can come and pick up large items) call 928-474-3989. To make a financial donation, stop in to the store, send a check to Time Out Shelter, P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ, 85547 or go to www.timeoutshelter.org.
Need help? Call the help line 928-472-8007 or text 928-978-4081. Both are monitored 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!