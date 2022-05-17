Thanking a veteran is a simple way to acknowledge their service and sacrifice.
Veterans Helping Veterans takes support of veterans much further.
Sometimes that means helping a veteran get the benefits from Veterans Affairs (VA) — benefits they were promised, sometimes many years before. Sometimes it is finding them physical and mental health benefits. Sometimes it is finding them a home to get them off the streets. And sometimes it’s a ride to the grocery store, the doctor’s office or the library.
Founders Rich “Shaggy” Kudlicki and Quincy Aulisio had their own issues in securing VA benefits. Their own challenges resulted in a mission to share what they learned in the process and help others avoid the sometimes multi-year and confusing process. They founded the group in 2017 as a charitable organization.
In 2021, they filled 347 claims for veterans in the Payson, Star Valley, Tonto Basin, Pine and Strawberry areas.
Here are just a few of the services available besides helping with VA benefit applications.
• There is counseling and employment assistance.
• If homeless, the organization has donated RVs and campers to use as transitional housing.
• Transportation is available.
• Besides professional medical care, which includes local physician Dr. Lowe, there are healing activities like Vets for Pets through the Humane Society. On March 25, vets were trained so they can help walk the dogs in the shelter, which is a treat for the dogs and the veterans.
• An equestrian program is in the works in Young.
Upcoming events include the Third Annual Shotgun Golf Tournament May 21 at the Payson Golf Club. Tee time is 8 a.m. The $120 registration fee includes golf, a cart, and lunch. There will be cash prizes and the event is supported by the local American Legion Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8807. Go to the website www.vhvinc.org to register or call 928-978-5238.
How can you support Veterans Helping Veterans?
Contribute financially by sending checks or drop one off at their office, at 600 E. Hwy 260, Suite 10, which is near the north end of the office building that shares parking with Tiny’s. Go to Amazon Smile and choose Veterans Helping Veterans, Inc. Payson as your charity of choice and a portion of whatever you buy goes to them with no extra cost to you. Give of your time as a driver, or other helper.
Contact their office for additional ways you can help.
You can find access to Veterans Helping Veterans at vhvinc.org, by calling 928-978-5238 or emailing moreinfo@vhvinc.org.
