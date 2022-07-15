Our sixth Payson Area Hometown Heroes are Chris and Maureen Walsh. Both are full-time employees of Edward Jones Investments in Payson. They are involved in many area activities while serving their clients and enjoying their time together and with friends. Here are just a few of the ways they are Hometown Heroes.
Kiwanis — Just this year they led the team, which raised $19,000 for scholarships awarded to Payson students. Chris is Kiwanis president-elect and chair of the scholarship committee. Maureen is secretary and auction chair.
The Walshes are the first to credit the core members of the Kiwanis Club — Elise Pitterle, Bill and Kathryn Lee, Bobby Davis, Paul Gonnerman, Diane Greer, Dr. Robert Sanders, and the Kiwanis of Tonto Basin for their efforts as well. Kiwanis also runs the Payson Easter Egg Hunt and the August Rodeo Parade, among other community activities. The current Kiwanis president is Elise Pitterle.
Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge — Maureen has been president and secretary at various times over the years organizing fundraisers for improvements to the bridge and park.
Pine Strawberry Planning and Zoning — Chris led the team project of researching the wishes of Pine and Strawberry residents and then rewriting the Gila County development plan to keep Pine and Strawberry for local business rather than national fast-food and retail chain stores.
The Medieval Re-creation Society, called the Society for Creative Anachronisms, is another volunteer interest they have had since college. They are currently the chairs for a region that encompasses much of northern Arizona (excluding the Verde Valley).
Chris’ Edward Jones office has maintained a Christmas Angel Tree for the last 10 years, collecting gifts for senior organizations, Payson Community Kids and Time Out.
The volunteering list goes on — three years organizing a business group that sponsored a food drive, activities for local merchants and hosting the Cannonball Run Car Race through Payson. Plus, involvement with Firewise activities in Pine and Strawberry between 2005-2010.
The Walshes would be the first to say, “you can join in too. Helping others brings its own rewards. Even a one-time project is a help. You may find that it lifts your spirits as well as those of folks you help.”
Here are some ways to get involved, inspired by the Walshes’ example:
Join the Kiwanis organization by visiting www.zanegreykiwanis.com. Go to the contact page and send them a message. They meet Thursdays at 7 a.m. at the Payson Golf Club clubhouse.
Volunteer or donate to the Friends of Tonto Bridge. See them on Facebook. They are focused on the preservation of the state park just north of us. www.tontonaturalbridge.org is the website. Click on their “Become a Friend” page.
Volunteer at any of the more than 30 non-profit organizations around Rim Country. They are always looking for more help.
