For nearly 100 students who receive lunches while at school, the weekend often means going hungry.
But thanks to the Student Weekend Food Program (SWFP) at the Payson United Methodist Church, volunteers are sending these students home with bags of food.
Volunteers buy food and pack it into bags every Tuesday. Packing will begin again on Sept. 20. The current plan is to assemble 80 bags to be split between four schools, 20 per school. Based upon changing needs, they will rearrange the distribution plan as necessary. For now, the four distribution points are Payson High School, Payson Elementary, Julia Randall Elementary and Rim Country Middle School.
Maryjo Turvey Kammerude, food service coordinator at the school district, picks up the bags from the church on Wednesdays. She makes sure the food bags get to the right schools where they are made available privately to the students in need through the nurse or health aide.
Kammerude thinks that demand might increase as the guidelines for who qualifies for free and subsidized meals at school are back in place. The guidelines were put on hold during COVID. So once again, parents and guardians need to file applications for free and reduced meals online at www.pusd10.org/foodservice/. Or people can pick up the forms at each school site or the district office. There is no automatic free breakfast and lunch program, except for breakfast at the elementary schools.
“The kids taking advantage of the program know to connect with health aides on Thursdays,” said Kammerude. “We are maxed out at the moment, but if someone has a need, they can call me at 928-472-5703. If anyone in the community wishes to donate funds, they can call me as well.”
Tom Herbolsheimer and De Etta Maloney manage the weekly packing with the help of volunteers from the church and the community.
“We can’t imagine how kids can learn when they are hungry,” said Herbolsheimer. “During the school day, they may get breakfast and lunch, but when they board the bus for home on Thursday, they may not have food for the weekend unless they have one of the bags we pack for them.”
“We try to buy food that is healthy and tasty but may not require much cooking.” said Herbolsheimer. “We also avoid food that must be refrigerated. The kids’ families, some of whom are homeless, may not have kitchens available to them. Some of the kids literally live on couches in friend’s homes.”
The menus are based on food groups: protein, like tuna, peanuts, and Slim Jims; breakfast items like instant oatmeal and breakfast bars; fruit items like fruit cups and applesauce; Goldfish and fruit snack bags and desserts like pudding and Rice Krispies bars. For example, a bag might include a variety of energy bars, mac and cheese, ramen noodles, cans of soup, breakfast bars, snacks and pudding. The team has learned that the food bags are often shared with other siblings. The team tries to vary the items as much as they can to provide variety week to week.
Donations are appreciated. Tuna is $1 a bag and fruit cups have gotten expensive. Mac and cheese ranges from 54 to 89 cents a package.
Nancy Hartley, at the Methodist Church, maintains the software used for creating the menus and tracking the inventory and costs. Different churches and businesses donate food and or money during the year. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints often donates food items. And, the Classic Car Club and the Expedition Church have donated cash. There are also gifts from individual donors. Donations are made to the church, which is a nonprofit, charitable organization. All donations to the program go 100% to buy food for the program.
Want to help? Make a check out to the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson, AZ 85541 and put in the memo line “SWFP program.” Want to help pack food bags? Call the church office at 928-474-0485 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday.
Let’s celebrate the volunteers in the Student Weekend Food Program (SWFP) at the Payson United Methodist Church. Then think of the kids in need and donate or volunteer and help these Hometown Heroes continue to ensure happier and healthier students here in Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!