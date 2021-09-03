“At 8:46 that morning, we heard a loud noise of jet engines from a plane racing past us. And then I saw the plane aim and crash into the World Trade Center and at that moment I knew we were going to the largest fire in our lives. When we pulled up in front of the World Trade Center, we knew that thousands of people were trapped and we had to go in to help them.”
Joseph Pfeifer, chief of counterterrorism and emergency preparedness for the New York City Fire Department, recounting his experience on September 11, 2001.
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people. This was the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. The attacks caused the deaths of 343 firefighters, the greatest loss of emergency responders, in a single day in American history.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the National Day of Service Committee of Payson is honoring the firefighters who died that day and the firefighters in the community who risk their lives to keep the residents of Payson safe.
They are asking the community to join them and the students of Payson High School and Payson Center for Success to write thank you cards to the firefighters of Payson.
On Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. come to the Payson Public Library community room to write thank you cards to our firefighters. Supplies will be provided.
At 3 p.m., the community will gather outside the library in the parking area for a short program. After welcoming the community, there will be a moment of silence. Then Lisa Tan and Bette Ackers with Bach-N-All will play patriotic music. A fire truck with personnel from Hellsgate Fire Department will be parked in the library parking lot. As John Landino leads the community in song, with “America the Beautiful,” a rope with 210 cards representing the floors in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center will be raised with the American flag on the ladder in honor of our present and past firefighters and those lost on 9/11.
Once the cards and the flag are hoisted to the top of the ladder, the community will join in singing “God Bless America” to complete the program.
The cards will then be distributed to all the firefighters in Payson.
