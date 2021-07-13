One year after Brian Boatman’s helicopter crashed on the Polles Fire on July 7, 2020, officials and first responders honored him with a Remembrance Ceremony.
Boatman’s wife Liz and their 9-year-old daughter Clair attended the event, supported by extended family.
Gila County District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen emceed the ceremony that took place on July 7 at the Mazatzal Casino.
Boatman crashed after successfully delivering three loads of supplies to firefighters on the remote Polles Fire northwest of Payson. So close was the Polles Fire, it dropped ash on Payson homes.
Agencies from the Forest Service to local fire and law enforcement joined with officials from the Town of Payson, the county and federal government to honor Boatman’s death. Former Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris made a presentation about the fire that could have burned up Pine and the Tonto Natural Bridge.
Christensen presented a commemorative plaque and picture of Boatman flying at the fire the day before the crash.
Penny Pew from Congressman Paul Gosar’s office presented a Congressional Declaration to Boatman’s family.
Gila County will display a large photograph of the helicopter flying at its new building on Frontier Street.
“I want to express my thanks for all those who participated in the ceremony and a huge thanks to all those who risk their lives daily to protect our communities,” said Christensen.
